Citizenship of some countries can be obtained by investing money in the local economy: buying real estate or securities, starting a business, or creating jobs. This citizenship is called investment citizenship. If you decide to obtain citizenship by investment, you do not need to speak the language of the country or even do not have to reside in the country.

Obtaining passports in some countries is easier and faster than in others. For example, you can become a citizen of Grenada in just 60 days and invest $ 150,000. Grenada’s passport opens visa-free travel to the Schengen Area and the UK, and also makes it possible to obtain a long-term business visa to the United States.