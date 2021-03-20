A goldmine of oil and gas, Qatar may be small geographically, but lavish in all other proportions. Right from the country’s way of life to people’s choices, it’s all grand. Once one of the poorest nations in the Persian Gulf, Qatar today is among the leading economies of the world and a top attraction for tourists. So much so, that it is hosting the Fifa World Cup in 2022! While skyscrapers, lavish malls, and luxurious manmade beaches may tip the country’s reputation towards modernity, Qatar is deeply rooted in tradition, and it is this harmonic union that gives the country its charm. Right from typically Qatari experiences to world-famous ones, you’ll find them all here. Our list of things to do in Qatar covers them all, so plan your next getaway now!
1. Get inquisitive at National Museum of Qatar
If you’re heading to Doha, Qatar’s capital city, going on an art tour is not going to be complete unless you witness the majestic National Museum of Qatar. The structure itself is a work of art that continues to delight its visitors. Opening in March 2019, the museum was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel and built on the site of the former Qatar National Museum. Housed in the premises are the 20th-century palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, as well as a collection of the natural history of the desert, the Persian Gulf, the establishment of the Qatari state, and the discovery of oil.
National Museum of Qatar
Address: Museum Park St, Doha, Qatar
Website: National Museum of Qatar
Opening hours: Sat – Thu: 9am – 7pm; Fri: 1:30 pm – 7pm
2. Marvel at the view from Aspire Park
A great way to spend the day with your loved one in Doha is by visiting the picturesque Aspire Park in the district of Baaya. Part of the sporting complex Aspire Zone with a stunning view of Aspire Tower, the park welcomes picnic-goers and offers countless outdoor activities for families and children. In the area, you’ll also find a nice coffee shop and the only lake in Qatar. Aspire Park is the biggest of its kind in Doha, sprawling over 88 hectares (217 acres).
Aspire Park
Address: Aspire Park Running Trail, Doha, Qatar
Website: Aspire Park
Opening hours: 24 hours (daily)
3. Swim the pristine waters of Banana Island
Doha may not be a known beach destination, but if you find yourself in the city looking for such a getaway. You won’t be disappointed by the options at your disposal. Located just off the coast of the city, the crescent-shaped Banana Island spreads to about 13 hectares (32 acres) and is, without a doubt, extremely small. Although that’s not to downplay the regal resort standing right on it – Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara. Surrounded by palm trees and a scenic marina, it is one of the most luxurious stays you’ll ever have the pleasure of staying in.
Banana Island Resort Doha
Address: Doha, Qatar
Website: Banana Island Resort Doha
4. Go on a desert safari (from CAD 128)
Want to try dune bashing? Book yourself on this four-hour-long tour and explore Qatar’s imposing sand dunes in the best of an air-conditioned vehicle, equipped to negotiate through the glittering yet tough sands. The tour includes a few stops at designated points and also includes a camel ride for a typical Arabian experience. You also get to enjoy some refreshments and tea at a local camel camp. The entire trip takes about half a day, so keep that kind of time aside. Also, keep in mind that you won’t be allowed to drive the safari vehicles yourself.
(Private) Half Day Desert Safari, Camel Ride, Sand Boarding, inland Sea Visit
Duration: 4 hours
3 reviewsfrom CAD128Book Now
5. Enjoy a camel ride (from CAD 80)
Another quintessentially Arabian activity you can indulge in is a camel ride across Qatar’s remarkable dunes. The sunset tour is about five hours long, which includes sandboarding as well as a desert safari. Dress appropriately as the experience can get slightly challenging for first-timers. Water and drinks are included in the tour, but snacks and meals are not. Come prepared for some tough fun – you’ll not regret it.
Doha: Sunset Desert Safari with Camel Ride and Sandboarding
Duration: 5 hour
318 reviewsfrom CAD80Book Now
6. Delve into history at Al Zubarah Fort (from CAD 113)
Qatar’s cultural history is loaded and proving that to be entirely true is the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Al Zubarah Fort. Dating back to 1938, the fort is actually the area’s most recent feature. There are several other archaeological remains in the vicinity; some even dating back to the 1700s! This tour, about 5 hours long, will take you through the fort and the neighbouring areas. The tour guides provide some great information about the area and its history, making it a great experience.
North Of Qatar (Private OR Sharing Option)
Duration: 240 to 270 minutes
4 reviewsfrom CAD113Book Now
7. Spend a day at Katara Cultural Village
Primarily constructed to raise and encourage cultural awareness in Qatar, the Katara Cultural Village is a forum for artists and scholars. It is a maze of winding walkways and waterways that lead you into artists’ offices, directors’ rooms, and several other offices within the premises. Built along the lines of a mini-township, the Katara Cultural Village’s architecture is a fusion of Arabian as well as Qatari architecture. A waterfront outdoor amphitheatre and an opera house are some of its many incredible features. The Katara Cultural Village is also a popular venue for music concerts as well as cultural festivals, such as the Palestinian Heritage Festival and Traditional Dhow Festival.
Katara Cultural Village
Address: West Bay Lagoon area, Doha, Qatar
Website: Katara Cultural Village
Opening hours: 24 hours (daily)
8. Refresh your soul at the Katara Beach
Spanning a length of 1.5 kilometres (0.9 miles) approximately is the privately-owned Katara Beach, part of the Katara Cultural Village complex. Luxuriously sprawled, the beach offers a host of recreational activities, such as swimming, kayaking, kneeboarding, water skiing, parasailing, and wakeboarding. However, do note that you need to be modestly clad while heading for swimming – men can’t sport speedos and women need to be fully covered. You can also taste a bit of Venice in the Middle East and hitch yourself a gondola ride. There’s also a dedicated play area with inflatable games for kids to enjoy. While entry to the beach is free, you need to purchase passes and tickets to make use of any of the activities that are offered at the beach.
Katara Beach
Address: Katara Cultural Village, West Bay Lagoon area, Doha, Qatar
Website: Katara Beach
Opening hours: 9am – 5pm (daily)
Price: Free
9. Discover local artefacts at the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum
Art lovers, history buffs, adventure seekers, and culture vultures, the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum will impress all kinds of visitors alike. Boasting a fabulous and vast collection, the museum opened its doors in 1998 and has since seen quite a footfall. It is privately owned and each of the items displayed in the museum’s 15 halls is part of the owning family’s personal belongings. Islamic art, Arabic manuscripts, out-of-circulation currency and coins, scriptures, vintage vehicles, oriental furniture, ancient weapons, and an entire Syrian house are among the 15,000 (or more) artefacts that are showcased in the museum. Quite a remarkable place to visit, this one.
Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum
Address: Al Samariyah, Ash-Shahaniyah, Doha, Qatar
Website: Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum
Opening hours: Mon – Thu: 9am – 4:30pm; Fri: 2pm – 7pm; Sat: 10am – 6pm; Sun: 9am – 4pm
Price: 5 – 13 USD
10. Take a walk along the Corniche
Making for an ideal space for laid-back enjoyment is a stroll along the Corniche in Doha, a 7 kilometres- (4.3 mile) long promenade that stretches across the Persian Gulf from the Sheraton Hotel in the West Bay to the Museum of Islamic Art. Here is where the Arabian Dhows ply from, so you can hitch one ride of that too. Else, there are multiple exercise machines installed for free public use and several other leisure activities that you can indulge in. You may even stopover at one of the cafes and enjoy a cup of Arabian coffee or fly a kite.
Corniche
Address: Doha, Qatar
Price: 24 hours (daily)
11. Prepare for an exciting fishing trip
The Arabian dhow experience is quite unlike any other, and good news for fishing enthusiasts is that you can also get some fishing done while onboard. These fishing dhows also ply from the Corniche and rental includes equipment and necessary fishing gear. If you want to go in for snorkelling though, you’ll have to carry your own gear. The tour also includes a barbecue meal along with other refreshments and you also have the option of cooking your catch itself. The Qatar International Adventures arrange plenty such tours for tourists, so you may get in touch with them.
Qatar International Adventures
Address: Al-Rawabi Street, Al Muntazah, Doha – Qatar
Website: Qatar International Adventures
Price: 75 – 95 USD
12. Stroll across Al Thakira Mangroves
The Al Thakira Mangroves are one among the most stunning natural spaces in the country is saying the least. Perched like an oasis in the midst of a parched desert, the lush greenery surrounding the lake is a sight for sore eyes. Plus, flamingo, heron, and other bird sitings add to the overall experience. The best way to explore this belt is via a kayak, so rent one and let the tranquillity of the area engulf you.
Al Thakira Mangroves
Address: Al Khor, Qatar
Opening hours: 24 hours (daily)
13. Discover Khor Al Adaid Natural Reserve
Boasting its claim to fame as Qatar’s largest natural reserve is the Khor Al Adaid Natural Reserve, a UNESCO-recognized natural reserve, along the Qatar-Saudi Arabia border. This ‘inland sea’, as it’s regionally known, is a pleasing juxtaposition of the sea encroaching into the desert. It is thickly covered in wilderness that is home to some of the country’s most beautiful terrestrial flora, fauna, as well as natural formations. Tourists can frequently site Arabian Gazelles, Ospreys, turtles, and dugongs casually sauntering around in the lush greenery. Once you’re done exploring the area, you can also head to the Khor Al Adaid beach for some relaxation. Do note that the reserve is inaccessible by road and can only be reached via dunes.
Khor Al Adaid Natural Reserve
Address: Khawr al Udayd, Doha, Qatar
14. Explore the depths of Dahl Al Misfir Cave
Making for a truly wondrous experience is a trip to the 40m (130ft) deep Dahl Al Misfir Cave. As one approaches the cave’s entrance, they can’t help but notice the phosphorescent glow, making the cave look like a portal to a fey. This moon-like glow is actually the work of fibrous gypsum crystals refracting light. You may be accompanied by owls, usual residents of the cave while exploring the cave’s depths. The Dahl Al Misfir Cave is one of Qatar’s hidden gems, so do remember to visit.
Dahl Al Misfir Cave
Address: Rawdat Rasid, Qatar
Price: Free
15. Check out the interesting Ras Abrouq Rock Formations
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
Another one of Qatar’s understated attractions is the Ras Abrouq Rock Formations in the Zikrit region of the country, just about 70km (45 miles) east of Doha. Shaped in entirely unique patterns by coastal winds, these limestone rock formations – some reaching up to a height of 10m (32ft) – seem like nature’s work of art. Their near-perfect sculpting and the sheer number spread across a moon-like landscape is but a stunning sight to behold. You can touch the formations or even climb them. Many tourists also go in for overnight camping to experience the best of natural beauty underneath starlit skies. The sunset and sunrise, when viewed from here, are a real treat, so remember to keep your cameras ready!
Ras Abrouq Rock Formations
Address: Al-Rayyan, Qatar
16. Swing by Museum of Islamic Art
A brainchild of famed architect I.M. Pei of Louvre Museum in Paris, Museum of Islamic Art is as much an architectural delight as the contents it houses and is one of the iconic buildings in the city. Located just off the Corniche, the building stands on natural stone, giving an impression that it’s rising out of the water. Inside, the museum’s architecture is understated yet brilliant in its unique style. As for the museum’s collection, a phenomenal collection of jewellery, textiles, and several items from the 7th-19th century are showcased across its three floors. You can even opt-in for one of the 30- to 40-minute long guided tours. If you’re done marvelling at the artefacts, make your way up to the rooftop Idam Restaurant and gorge on some first-class fare along with beautiful views of the city. However, do note that the museum requests its visitors to dress modestly as a sign of respect for the Qatari culture.
Museum of Islamic Art
Address: South of Doha Corniche, Doha, Qatar
Website: Museum of Islamic Art
Opening hours: Sat – Thu: 9am – 7pm; Fri: 1:30pm – 7pm
Price: 7 – 14 USD
17. Spend time outdoors at MIA Park
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
Surrounding Pei’s beautiful Museum of Islamic Art on the eastern and southern sides is the crescent-shaped MIA Park. It is a popular destination for outdoor activities, rife with many fun things to do. The park’s manicured appearance and superb landscaping make it a top spot for those wanting to indulge in sports, some exercise, or just relaxing amidst nature. Plus, there are two large, fenced playgrounds for kids to have a gala time. Just like the museum, entry into the park also follows a dress code, so dress appropriately.
MIA Park
Address: South of Doha Corniche, Doha, Qatar
Website: MIA Park
Opening hours: Wed – Sun: 10:30am – 5pm (closed on Tue)
Price: Free
18. Admire Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque’s spectacular architecture
Built in a typical Arab style, accentuated with contemporary features is Qatar’s grand Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque. It was opened to the public in 2011 and has since been a major centre of worship in Doha city. The mosque’s elegant yet magnificent exterior is made up of sandstone and the design has been given traditionally Qatari twists, making it an admirable architectural design. Sharply contrasted to its exterior is the mosque’s rich and opulent interior, which can accommodate up to 30,000 worshippers in its many halls, enclosures, and courtyards. Taking the experience up a notch is the mosque’s appearance in the evenings when it’s lit up with strategically placed lights. Do visit, you’ll be left awestruck!
Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque
Address: Al Muhandiseen St, Doha, Qatar
19. Buy what you like at Souk Waqif (from CAD 139)
If you want an authentic Arabian shopping experience, nothing can get better than this five-hour guided tour to Souk Waqif. It is a colourful maze of small shops selling everything from fabrics to spices, precious jewellery to imitation products, and interesting souvenirs to wood-carved art. This tour makes for a great way to explore the market, which is very much a melting pot of foreigners and local people. Very much reminiscent of a time gone by, when malls hadn’t even come into existence, this bazaar is colourful, chaotic, and completely charming, all at once. The market’s narrow lanes hide many fascinating stories within them, so if not shopping, you can even get chatting with the sellers or your tour guide and learn interesting stuff about the local customs and culture.
Private Souk Waqif or Al Wakra Souk Shopping Tour in Doha
Duration: 5 hours
1 reviewfrom CAD139Book Now
20. Marvel at the architecture of The Pearl-Qatar
Among Doha’s crowning glories is The Pearl – like Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah – an artificial island that is named so for the island’s striking resemblance to a string of pearls and the pearl-diving spots that once lay in the area. The island is divided in 12 districts that include some of the most lavish residential, commercial, and entertainment spaces across the country. Featuring yacht-lined marina, The Pearl has fondly come to be known as the “Arabian Riviera”, and is easily among the most prestigious addresses. Just head there to marvel at the beautiful architecture it boasts of. Else, there are plenty of entertainment and recreation options that one can engage in.
The Pearl-Qatar
Address: The Oyster – The Pearl-Qatar, 7256, Doha – Qatar
Website: The Pearl-Qatar
21. Browse through Qatar National Library’s extensive collection
Setup with an aim to promote research and educational growth, the Qatar National Library in Education City is home to an impressive collection of books, research material, journals, magazines, DVDs, heritage papers, etc. As a tourist, you may have trouble in getting the membership of the library, but you’re free to sit in its premises and browse through its collection. If you’re a history buff, we must tell you that the library houses some great literature on Arabic culture and heritage, so do check it out. Plus, not just book-reading, visitors also head there to attend the several free public events that the library hosts. Check out their website if one is being planned around the time you’re visiting.
Qatar National Library
Address: Education City, Al Luqta St, Doha, Qatar
Website: Qatar National Library
Opening hours: Sat – Thu: 8am – 8pm; Fri: 4pm – 8pm
22. Go on a fun spree to Doha Festival City
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
Boasting more than 400 outlets and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, the Doha Festival City is Qatar’s largest mall, complete with 18 movie screens! The mall also offers an Outdoor Leisure Trail where you can get some cycling and exercise done along with an indoor snow park. There are several other world-class entertainment spaces within the mall, making it a great outing destination for tourists of all age groups.
Doha Festival City
Address: Doha Festival City, Umm Salal Mohammad, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
Website: Doha Festival City
Opening hours: Sun – Wed: 10am – 10pm; Thu & Sat: 10am – 12am; Fri: 10am – 11:30am, 1pm – 12am
23. Shop till you drop at Villaggio Mall in Doha
Get your fix of retail therapy at the Venetian-style Villaggio Mall, one of Doha’s most sought-after malls. It has been decorated opulently and following its Italianate theme has an artificial canal running through. This canal also plies Gondola rides, which visitors can hitch. The mall is home to more than 200 retail outlets and several other dining as well as entertainment options. It boasts of 13 state-of-the-art luxury cinemas and also houses the Gondolonia Theme Park, boasting a giant-sized ice skating rink, ice hockey rinks, a bowling centre, and several thrill rides. As far as shopping is concerned, the stores have been laid out in a way that all higher-end showrooms and couture boutiques are on one side, while the other side has the more affordable shopping options. Expect to spend a couple of hours at this incredible mall!
Villaggio Mall
Address: Al Waab St, Doha, Qatar
Website: Villaggio Mall
Opening hours: Mon: 9am – 12am; Tue – Wed: 9am – 10pm; Thu & Sat: 9am – 11pm; Fri: 9am – 11am, 12:30pm – 11pm; Sun: 9:30am – 11pm
24. Leave your kids to rollick at Al Bidda Park
Overlooking the Doha Corniche and making for a great space for outdoor activities is the Al Bidda Park, formerly known as Al Rumaila Park. It is among the city’s best public parks, especially for those with little children. The park has a huge playground, equipped with swings, for kids to enjoy in. Plus, there are walking trails, designated areas for cycling, basketball, football, and well laid out walking trails as well. It is also among the city’s only a few public parks to permit pets. All in all, Al Bidda Park is a great place for kids to let off some steam, so do remember to keep it on your list.
Al Bidda Park
Address: Al Corniche Road, Doha, Qatar
Website: Al Bidda Park
Opening hours: 24 hours (daily)
25. Book a private tour if you are pressed for time (from CAD 99)
Want to see the best of Qatar, but don’t have enough time on your hands? Here’s a quick four-hour-long tour that will take you to Doha’s most iconic spots. It is a private tour and includes stops at The Pearl, the Katara Cultural Village, Doha’s elite Racing and Equestrian Club, the Museum of Islamic Arts, and Souq Waqif. The knowledgable guides provide tons of information, making you feel that you really didn’t miss out on anything. Hitch it and you’ll have covered the top attractions of a full-blown Qatari getaway.
Doha Express Private City Tour
Duration: 4 hours
7 reviewsfrom CAD99Book Now
26. Take delight in shopping cum dining at The Drawing Room Cafe
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
Located in one of Doha’s most illustrious neighbourhoods, The Pearl, is The Drawing Room Cafe, which opened in 2017. It is a part cafe-part shop and sells a variety of accessories, vintage items, and other souvenirs. In a corner of the shop area, you’ll also find a range of upcycled stuff that you can pick up. As for the cafe, their warm beverages, served in kitschy china, make for a pretty relaxing sip amid all that shopping. The cafe’s meals, too, are equally great.
The Drawing Room Cafe
Address: The Pearl, Doha, Qatar
Website: The Drawing Room Cafe
Opening hours: Mon – Thu & Sat: 10am – 10pm; Fri: 10am – 11:30am, 12:30pm – 10pm (closed on Sun)
27. Listen to live music at Jazz Club
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
Get a slice of Doha’s nightlife at Jazz Club where each evening, intoxicated in the music of live band performances, is an atmosphere of gaiety and fun. The place is famous for their tasty and zingy cocktails, so do try them. Plus, if you want to save some bucks, the club offers to buy one, get one free on select drinks during their happy hour, between 5pm to 8pm. Every Sunday and Tuesday are their ladies’ nights, offering two complimentary drinks over the course of the entire evening and a 50% discount subsequently on cocktails between 9pm – 1am! Awesome, isn’t it? The club follows a smart/formal dress code, so bring your A-game on, folks!
Jazz Club
Address: Al Nahda School St, Oryx Rotana,
Website: Jazz Club
Opening hours: 5pm – 2am (daily)
28. Experience fine dining at Vine Restaurant
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
For a truly upscale experience, have a sit-down meal at Vine Restaurant in Doha’s St. Regis. Lavishly designed with high-arched windows and polished marble, the restaurant’s ambience is every bit posh. Offering European, Middle Eastern, and other international cuisines, the restaurant boasts of designated live cooking counters, a vast buffet lay, and a selection of high-end drinks that you can partake in. This Doha Bay restaurant’s grand Friday Brunch is quite an incredible gastronomical experience with something like 16 food stations, offering a unique variety of main course as well as desserts, about 9 different types of bars and live performances and activities for kids. Prior reservations are strongly recommended for brunch.
Vine Restaurant
Address: Doha West Bay Area, St. Regis Doha, Doha, Qatar
Website: Vine Restaurant
Opening hours: Sun – Thu: 6am – 11am, 6pm – 11pm; Fri: 12:30pm – 4pm, 7pm – 11pm; Sat: 6am – 11pm
29. Try Middle Eastern food at Afghan Brothers Restaurant
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
How can a trip to the Middle East be complete without having tried traditional Middle Eastern fare? Head to Afghan Brothers Restaurant for a wholly satisfying culinary affair. It’s not the typical, fancy eatery, but the flavours that come out of its kitchen are every bit stunning. Right from its decor, accentuated by hand-woven upholsteries and patterned carpets, to its enthusiastic diners, Afghan Brothers Restaurant is every bit Middle Eastern. Their Mandi Rice and Arabic meat will lull you into a food coma, for sure! Else, their olive salad, laban ayran, and the aromatic biryanis will. Remember that their portions are quite generous and come with loaded sides, so order accordingly.
Afghan Brothers Restaurant
Address: Al Mirqab Al Jadeed Street, Doha, Qatar
Website: Afghan Brothers Restaurant
Opening hours: 11am – 1am (daily)
30. Satisfy your sweet tooth at Al Aker
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
Open practically all day along is one of Doha’s most famous sweet shops, Al Aker, where Arab sweetmeats are sold like hotcakes! Right from the mouthwatering Arabic knafeh to warbat, all of their offerings are a real treat. Owing to their top-notch flavours, Al Aker opened with one outlet in 2013 and have now expanded to six locations across Doha. Not just sweets, they also sell fabulous savoury items, which you can try as well.
Al Aker
Address: Salwa Rd, Doha, Qatar
Website: Al Aker
Opening hours: 9am – 12am (daily)
31. Hang out with friends at Taliamare Beach Club
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
Vacationing calls for some chilling as well and there’s no better place to experience Qatari style chilling than at the Taliamare Beach Club. Sprawled across The Pearl’s Lido Vanezia Beach, there’s a groovy vibe, luxuriant ambience, and tons of relaxation here. Lie back on their sunbeds or on the beach, underneath a beach umbrella, and smoke sheesha, overlooking gorgeous views of the waterfront. However, do note that the sunbeds and umbrellas are chargeable. There are full cabanas too. The club offers some banging dishes, such as shakshuka and a host of seafood preparations, which are also just as amazing. Wash down their delicious fare with one of their zingy mocktails, and you have yourself a perfect time, filled with frolic.
Taliamare Beach Club
Address: Qanat Quartier, Lido Vanezia Beach, Doha, Qatar
Website: Taliamare Beach Club
Opening hours: 8am – 1am (daily)
32. Sip a few drinks at Rise
Editor’s Note: There’s no photo available at the time of writing
Housed on the 27th floor of Doha’s Mondrian Hotel is Rise, offering a full-blown party experience along with sumptuous views of The Pearl and the West Bay. The bar has been done up in an entirely opulent fashion, with crystal chandeliers hanging down from a hand-painted glass dome, filling the interior with a magical hue. Rise attracts hordes of ardent party-goers in Qatar and is almost always packed. You’re recommended to make a reservation if you’re looking to occupy a table. While ladies can enter the bar for free, men have to pay a cover of 14 USD. Dress well as the place is quite a high-fashion affair.
Rise
Address: West Bay Lagoon Doha, Qatar، Doha, Qatar
Website: Rise
Opening hours: Tue – Thu & Sat: 6pm – 1am; Fri: 6am – 1am (closed on Sun & Mon)
33. Hitch a ride on a traditional Arabian Dhow (from CAD 56)
Nothing gets better than an unobstructed view of Doha’s skyline from these dhows (traditional boats) lazily gliding on water. It’s even better in the evenings, when not only is the skyline glittering with lights, but even the dhows are lit up and sounds of blaring music fill the atmosphere. This two-hour tour includes the best of this experience wherein you get to enjoy fabulous views with the backdrop of the setting sun along with a guided walk across the Corniche.
Doha: City Tour and Dhow Boat Cruise
Duration: 4 hour
41 reviewsfrom CAD56Book Now
The ultimate destination
Paradoxical, traditional, fascinating, or downright confusing, Qatar can best be described as a colourful camaraderie of all. Fondly dubbed as the mini-Dubai, there’s not much that you won’t find there. You may be planning a short getaway or an extended vacation, Qatar fits the bill in every way. Give their Arabian hospitality a chance and you won’t regret it. We’ve done the basic homework and put together these things to do in Qatar, so all you really need to do is to head there!
