Toyota to slash September production due to global chip shortage – Nikkei

AvatarBy 

0

comments

Posted on 

FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show

(Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp will reduce global production for September by 40% from its previous plan due to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

qatar airways

The automaker had been aiming to make a little under 900,000 cars, but has reduced that to about 500,000, according to the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-cut-September-global-production-by-40-from-previous-plan.

Toyota had no immediate response to a request for comment.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases has disrupted parts supplies and production at car companies, compounding a months-long pandemic-fuelled chip crunch.

Fifth Avenue: The #1 Destination in NY and Most Iconic Street in the World with Jerome Barth, President, Fifth Avenue Association

Schneps Connects

Audio Player

Toyota, the world’s largest automaker by sales volumes, said his month it was facing an unpredictable business environment due to fresh COVID-19 cases in emerging countries, semiconductor shortage, and soaring material prices.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru and Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Edwina Gibbs)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY