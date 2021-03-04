Doha – Al Sharq website

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced that marine vehicles would be permitted to operate, but according to conditions.

 

The ministry said, through its official account, “Twitter”: In line with the measures taken due to the Coronavirus regarding the transportation sector, it was decided to allow work in marine media as follows:

Chartered marine vessels It 
is stipulated that there is no more than 50% of the total number of authorized passengers and a maximum of 10 passengers.

 

Excursion vessels It 
is stipulated that the presence of no more than 50% of the total number of permitted passengers, and a maximum of 10 passengers.

