The Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced that marine vehicles would be permitted to operate, but according to conditions.

The ministry said, through its official account, “Twitter”: In line with the measures taken due to the Coronavirus regarding the transportation sector, it was decided to allow work in marine media as follows:

Chartered marine vessels It

is stipulated that there is no more than 50% of the total number of authorized passengers and a maximum of 10 passengers.

Excursion vessels It

is stipulated that the presence of no more than 50% of the total number of permitted passengers, and a maximum of 10 passengers.