Passengers from all destinations served by Qatar Airways can continue to travel with the airline and transit through Hamad International Airport, the Best Airport in the Middle East and Third Best Airport in the World according to Skytrax, subject to entry restrictions at their final destination. You will need to hold immigration approval to land at the final city in your itinerary that is operated by Qatar Airways, even if you are taking a connecting flight afterwards.

As we continue in our commitment to getting you where you need to be safely, we thank you for your trust. We are offering you more choices and greater flexibility so you can have the confidence to plan now and travel when you are ready. To learn more about our unrivalled flexible booking policies, visit qatarairways.com/TravelWithConfidence.

We also continue to ensure that we are leading the way in terms of safety and hygiene measures, with new procedures implemented throughout your journey, from check in to arrival at your destination. To learn more visit qatarairways.com/Safety.

