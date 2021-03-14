The safety, security and good health of our passengers and employees is our highest priority.
Qatar Airways is working closely with global and national authorities to implement the latest advice and guidance on COVID-19 (coronavirus) and operate our services accordingly.
On this page you will find information about:
- Travel options available to you in terms of our policies and routes
- Entry to Qatar in line with the Qatari government’s latest guidance
- Passenger alerts about travel restrictions that may affect your trip
-
Travel With Confidence
Passengers from all destinations served by Qatar Airways can continue to travel with the airline and transit through Hamad International Airport, the Best Airport in the Middle East and Third Best Airport in the World according to Skytrax, subject to entry restrictions at their final destination. You will need to hold immigration approval to land at the final city in your itinerary that is operated by Qatar Airways, even if you are taking a connecting flight afterwards.
As we continue in our commitment to getting you where you need to be safely, we thank you for your trust. We are offering you more choices and greater flexibility so you can have the confidence to plan now and travel when you are ready. To learn more about our unrivalled flexible booking policies, visit qatarairways.com/TravelWithConfidence.
We also continue to ensure that we are leading the way in terms of safety and hygiene measures, with new procedures implemented throughout your journey, from check in to arrival at your destination. To learn more visit qatarairways.com/Safety.
Operational Routes
Qatar Airways is the largest airline to have flown consistently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with our network never falling below 30 destinations. We continue to rebuild our network in line with the reopening of global travel and now serve over 85 destinations.
Please be advised that a number of countries have issued restrictions on entry for overseas travellers. We provide some guidance on these restrictions below, but in many cases there are exceptions and exemptions, and policies may change at short notice.
We strongly recommend all passengers check the information published by the Government of their destination country before travelling and visit the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Centre.