Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşolu today called for the establishment of an international mechanism to protect the Palestinians from Israeli attacks.

In a speech delivered at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian issue, Çavuşo “lu said, “Efforts to protect Palestinians must include physical protection through the formation of an international force with military and financial contributions from volunteer countries.”

He stressed that the recent aggressive acts committed by Israel “constitute a war crime, and we must uncover the perpetrator of the crime.” He said that Israel is solely responsible for what is happening today in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

The Turkish foreign minister added that the Israeli blockade of Gaza had turned the Gaza Strip into the largest open-air prison in the world.

He continued, “It is time for the international community to take effective legal and ethical measures to stop the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians.”

And he indicated that anyone who criticizes Israel’s aggression is immediately exposed to accusations of “anti-Semitism” in an attempt to silence him, expressing his belief that anti-Semitism is a crime against humanity, as is the case with Islam and Christianity.