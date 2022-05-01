2 May, 2022

Turkey police beat, detain dozens in May Day demonstrations

Turkey police beat, detain dozens in May Day demonstrations

By BenArmani -
102
0
Turkey police beat, detain dozens in May Day demonstrations
16:57, 01.05.2022
Region:Turkey
Theme: PoliticsSocietyIncidents

Turkish riot police on Sunday detained dozens of protesters trying to reach Istanbul’s main Taksim Square for May Day demonstrations against economic hardship caused by raging inflation, Reuters reported.

The Istanbul governor’s office had allowed May Day celebrations to be held in another district, and deemed gatherings in all other locations as unauthorized and illegal.

A Reuters journalist saw riot police brawling with and handcuffing protesters, images of which were shown on television by domestic broadcasters.

qatar airways

Police also detained 30 people in central Besiktas and 22 others in Sisli districts, the Demiroren News Agency reported.

A statement from the Istanbul governor’s office on Sunday said that 164 protesters had been detained across the city for “attempting to hold illegal demonstrations.”

Turkey’s annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 68% in April, driven higher by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising commodity prices, receding only slightly by the end of the year, a Reuters poll showed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Popular Categories

Famous People

Doha
clear sky
32.2 ° C
33.2 °
30.9 °
45%
2.1kmh
0%
Tue
34 °
Wed
37 °
Thu
40 °
Fri
39 °
Sat
35 °
© All Right reserved for Welcome Qatar - Designed by ManiaM-Corp.Com