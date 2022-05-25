Turkish fast delivery firm Getir to cut 14% of staff -source

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish fast grocery delivery company Getir plans to cut 14% of its staff globally, a source with the knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Founded in 2015, Istanbul-based Getir operates in around 50 cities across seven European countries, the United States as well as all major cities in its home country.

The source said the decision was taken due to rising global inflation and costs.

In March, the company closed a $768 million funding round, valuing the company at around $12 billion, with participation of Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.

Getir was not immediately available for comment.

