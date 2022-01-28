Two former US officials at the White House and the US State Department confirmed that the Qatari-US relations are going through a historic transformation, based on the pivotal Qatari roles they played in more than one critical file with the Biden administration, especially in the Afghan scene. Qatar has gained more confidence than many of the traditional allies in America in the Afghan file on the logistical, military, strategic and diplomatic levels. Where the private meeting between His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and His Excellency US President Joe Biden comes at a historic milestone in which the two countries are celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Doha and Washington, and it is expected that the Biden administration will celebrate His Highness’s visit in a great way out of deep appreciation. It is significant for the multiple Qatari roles that it played and proved its role as a reliable ally in time of need and the increasing strategic importance in many vital files of the US administration, especially with regard to global developments and developments

► Extraordinary Summit

Professor Michael Davenson, former US State Department official and director of the Gulf Affairs File at the US Library of Congress Research and Studies Unit, and former Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Foreign and Strategic Studies in Washington, said:The visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, to meet with US President Joe Biden comes at a very vital time and against the backdrop of an important period in which Qatar emerged through the most important challenges of President Biden’s first year, exceptionally, especially in the Afghan file and the American withdrawal It is expected that His Highness will receive an exceptional and special welcome from President Biden in appreciation of the prominent Qatari roles and a celebration of the distinguished partnership that unites the two countries historically. With regard to diplomatic relations in particular, what Qatar enjoys of uninterrupted reciprocal diplomatic visits from various American institutions and periodic bilateral contacts between the highest officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in light of the various global interactions, which many countries do not enjoy on the sideThe US, which made the high diplomatic confidence step in Qatar to assume consular services and act by proxy on behalf of America in taking care of its vital and strategic interests in Afghanistan in an agreement that included the important strategic dialogue between the two countries. To bring the views between regional powers and the American side in very important files, the developments of the Afghan scene and the Biden administration’s finding of all levels of support from the Qatari side have made Afghanistan a new turning point in the history of the partnership, and if you look at the reality of official visits The US Department of State to Qatar finds that not many countries like Qatar have witnessed more than a high-ranking official visit from the highest officials from the US State Department, envoys representing President Biden, the Pentagon and congressional delegations.The vital role of Al-Udeid base, which has emerged in the Afghan file and in the files of American efforts to combat ISIS terrorism and extremist organizations regionally in general through mutual military delegations, which do not pass a month or perhaps less since those military and security visits between representatives of the Qatari and American security authorities, and these important meetings take place to confirm the The depth of the strategic partnership between Qatar and the United States, as well as the visits of successive American ministers in the Ministries of Energy and Treasury and other American officials to Doha, which are visits that demonstrate the great importance and come in a way that no country enjoys such a high diplomatic representation that Qatar enjoys by the highest US officials.

► Developments in Afghanistan

In turn, Dr. James M. Goldiger, a former White House official for foreign policy and national security under former US President Bill Clinton, dean of the School of International Service at American University in Washington, and an academic specializing in foreign relations asserted:The developments of the situation in the Afghan scene will be an important area of ​​bilateral discussions, in which President Biden will convey his deep gratitude for Qatar’s historic role in the Afghan file in hosting and facilitating the talks, in the evacuation operations, hosting American nationals, and diplomatic coordination on behalf of America in the Qatari embassy in Kabul, as well as ways of logistical and humanitarian support The vitality presented by Qatar, whether at Kabul airport or in the efforts to operate Afghan airports and humanitarian aid, and hosting high-level diplomatic tours in Doha between representatives of the US government and representatives of the Taliban movement, and the existing humanitarian dangers and ways of joint action to strengthen the international effort to advance what is in the interests of the Afghan people and the economy will also be exposed. degraded.

► Strategic Summit

Dr. continued. James Goldiger, a former White House official, told Al Sharq:

► Upcoming Agreements

Dr. concluded. James M. Goldiger explains: