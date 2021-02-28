Qatar attracts expats from everywhere the globe, and Qatari nationals form up to 15% of the state’s population of 3 million folks. Demand is constant to rise, too. In fact, forecasters predict the state’s population might swell by an extra 300,000 folks by 2030. People from selected 85 countries have a free visa, the rest have to pay.

Types Of Visas In Qatar

Family Residence Visa

Once you’ve got your residence permit, you’ll sponsor your immediate members of the family to measure in Qatar with you. every loved one can have to be compelled to have a private Family Residence Visa. As a part of the method, you want to submit documents as well as wedding and birth certificates and proof of your employment. you’ll either apply at the Foreign Ministry or online through the Qatari government’s portal. you’ll purchase Family Residence Visas for any price from one to 5 years. The fee is presently QAR 200.

Qatar Business Visa

Qatar’s business visas are for workers operating in Qatar for a brief amount of your time. solely government-approved corporations could sponsor underneath this visa. Business visas are valid for 2 weeks, however, this will be extended to four weeks. If you wish to figure on the far side this point, you’ll like a work visa. A business visa presently prices QAR 200.

Qatar Work Visa

Qatar’s work visas are organized by your employer. they’re valid for between one and 3 months. These are commonest with staff desiring to work for a business in Qatar for a collection quantity of your time. to urge a visa, you’ll have to be compelled to have a contract in situ, that has been approved by the Ministry of Labor. you would like to completely work for the corporate throughout the amount in question and leave the country once the work has been completed. like a full Work Residence Visa, you want to endure medical tests and process. the value of this visa is presently QAR 200.

GCC Resident Visa

Residents of states within the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) who add an approved profession will gain a one-month visa through a Qatari embassy. this will be revived for an extra 3 months. to urge a GCC visa, you’ll have to be compelled to be a national of Asian country, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, or Oman.

Tourist Visa

Visa waivers are out there to guests from several countries, permitting visa-free holidays to Qatar. If your country isn’t on the list, you’ll have to be compelled to get a holidaymaker visa. holidaymaker visas are for folks visiting Qatar for leisure and are at the start valid for 2 weeks (this is extended to 3 weeks). to urge a holidaymaker visa, you’ll have to be compelled to pay a fee of QAR one hundred and supply proof of an edifice reservation in Qatar or proof of a relative residing within the state. you’ll conjointly have to be compelled to offer a duplicate of your passport. Longer holidaymaker visas of up to 3 months is out there, however you want to apply at a Qatari embassy earlier.

Exit Visa

Qatari employment law is incredibly abundant in favor of the leader instead of the worker. this can be borne out by the actual fact you’ll have to be compelled to acquire AN exit visa if you wish to go away Qatar. Before exploit the country, you’ll would like the consent of your leader to terminate your work contract. an exit permit prices QAR 10.

