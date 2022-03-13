Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) – Seven women and children who Ukraine says died when Russian forces attacked a convoy escaping a village in the Kyiv region were not as previously stated in an agreed evacuation corridor, the defence ministry said.

France said Russian President Putin had shown he was not ready to make peace.

EVACUATIONS

* Around 13,000 people were evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Saturday, the deputy prime minister said, almost twice the number who managed to get out on Friday.

* The governors of Kyiv and Donetsk regions said Russian attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors.

MILITARY

* Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, President Zelenskiy said. He also said Russia was sending new forces after suffering what he said were its biggest losses in decades.

* Satellite images showed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the southern city of Mariupol, a private U.S. company said.

* The United States said it was rushing up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine.

DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Bennett and discussed prospects for peace talks to end the conflict with Russia.

* Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder met Putin for several hours on Thursday evening in a bid to end the war, Germany’s Bild am Sonntag reported, although it was unclear what was achieved.

* The Kremlin said Putin told the leaders of France and Germany about the state of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

* Ukraine’s foreign minister said his government was willing to negotiate to end the war but would not surrender or accept ultimatums.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Ukraine told it that Russia was planning to take full and permanent control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s biggest, but that Russia had later denied this. Repairs to damaged power lines at the Chernobyl plant were continuing and diesel generators were providing back-up power to systems relevant for safety.

ECONOMY

* Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilisers.

* Its gas reserves amount to 9.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) with production continuing at all plants except those in areas where fighting is taking place, the prime minister said.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)