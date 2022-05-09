Ukraine news live: Putin hits out at West’s ‘invasion plan’ as he addresses Russian nation on Victory Day

Ukraine will be most interested in what was not said when Vladimir Putin spoke at Russia’s annual Victory Day parade rather than his actual words, writes our security and defence editor Deborah Haynes.

The apparent absence from the pomp and ceremony of General Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian armed forces, will also be of note given the 9 May spectacle on Red Square is the most important date in the military calendar.

Ukrainian officials and their Western allies believe Mr Putin had been planning to use today’s ceremony as a moment to celebrate a great triumph from his war in Ukraine with the collapse of the government in Kyiv and the installation of a pro-Moscow regime. However, that aspiration failed in the first weeks of the invasion when Russian forces were pushed back from an attempt to storm the capital.

Some officials had wondered whether Mr Putin would talk up limited gains by his forces in the south and east of Ukraine. There was also the chance he could declare Russia is at war with its neighbour, ditching the description of “special military operation”, and order a general mobilisation.

Instead, there were no such new announcements – just a doubling down on his old positions and without any new, overt threats against the West.

Mr Putin repeated his false justifications for sending Russian forces to fight and die in Ukraine on 24 February, accusing the Ukrainian government as well as the US and its NATO allies of being the aggressors and an existential threat to Russia’s security.

And Mr Putin paid his respects to all those Russian troops who had died in Ukraine, though he never referred to the country by name.

His words about Russia’s actions contrast depressingly starkly with the reality on the ground, where his soldiers are accused of war crimes, including mass murder, torture and rape.

Away from the language, the apparent absence of General Gerasimov from the Victory Day ceremony was widely observed over social media given that the chief of staff of Russia’s armed forces is typically an important participant on display.

Unusually for Russia’s most senior officer, he had taken the dangerous decision to travel to frontline positions in Ukraine last week.

It was interpreted by Western officials as further evidence that Russia’s war is not going to plan and that he was trying to regain some momentum, though the Western officials said that they had seen no evidence to confirm reports he had been injured during the visit.

Whatever the reason for the apparent no-show, General Gerasimov might well be feeling under pressure for the – albeit not publicly acknowledged – failings so far of Russia’s war.