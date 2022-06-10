Ukraine war live: Kyiv losing up to 200 troops a day – Zelenskyy aide

Death sentence for captured foreign fighters denounced by West

The West and Ukraine have denounced a pro-Moscow court’s decision to sentence three foreigners fighting for Ukraine to death, calling the proceedings a sham and violation of the rules of war.

Aiden Aslin (UK), Shaun Pinner (UK) and Saaudun Brahim (Morrocco) were handed the death penalty Thursday evening by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, having been captured by Russian forces weeks ago.

The three men were found guilty of seeking the violent overthrow of power, an offence punishable by death in the unrecognized eastern republic. The men were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Saadoun’s father, Taher Saadoun, told the Moroccan online Arab-language newspaper Madar 21 that his son is not a mercenary and that he holds Ukrainian citizenship.

Saadoun had been studying at National Institute of Dialectics for Space Sciences before it was destroyed in the war and he was drafted into the Ukrainian army as a translator, according to his father.

Aslin’s and Pinner’s families have said that the two men were long-serving members of the Ukrainian military. Both are said to have lived in Ukraine since 2018.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the trio will face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

(AP)