Ukraine war: Russian offensive in the east ‘has begun’, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in the east has begun

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of a Russian offensive against eastern Ukraine, part of which is in the hands of pro-Russian separatists and where deadly fighting has intensified.

The statement came amid reports of heavy shelling in the areas of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, and along the Ukrainian positions in Luhansk and Donetsk.

“We can now say that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” Zelenskyy said in a speech published on Telegram.

“A very large part of the entire Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive.”

“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day,” he stated.