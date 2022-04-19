Updated: Italy entry rules on testing, vaccinations and green passes

Italy has extended its entry rules for international travellers until at least 30 April.

Health minister Roberto Speranza signed off on the rules on 29 March, meaning that travellers to Italy will still have to present either a vaccination certificate, recovery certificate or a negative test result to enter the country.

Passenger locator forms are staying too, and travellers from all countries will need to fill one in before arrival.

The health minister will review the rules again at the end of April.

The extension comes as Italy’s domestic COVID-19 rules begin to ease. The country’s ‘state of emergency’ ended on the 31 March and there is hope that Italy will remove all of its restrictions by the summer.

What are Italy’s travel rules?

Fully vaccinated travellers (those who have received one or two doses within the past nine months or those who have received a booster shot) from any country are no longer required to supply a negative COVID test to enter Italy.

That means if you’re fully jabbed, you can present either proof of vaccination status of a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months.

Unvaccinated visitors can also enter Italy and are no longer required to quarantine (previously they had to quarantine for five days). But they will need to produce proof of recovery from COVID within the last 180 days or a negative COVID test.

Regardless of vaccination status, all passengers must fill in a Passenger Locator Form, which can be found here. If they do not, they will have to quarantine for five days on arrival.

Passengers flying to or from Italy must also wear an FFP2 mask at all times while on board.

Venice, Italy Canva

What is a Super Green Pass?

From 1 April, the type of pass you will need to access certain venues in Italy is changing, with some venues scrapping the need for a pass altogether.

You will still need a super green pass to access the following venues:

– Indoor swimming pools and gyms

– Theatres, nightclubs, cinemas and concert halls

– Indoor sports arenas, betting shops and casinos

– Indoor restaurants

– Conventions and conferences

You can get a super green pass if you are fully vaccinated or if you have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Montepulciano, Italy Canva

How do I obtain a Super Green Pass?

For those in the EU, you can use your EU Digital COVID Certificate issued by your home country instead of a Super Green Pass.

For Brits, Italy will accept the UK’s proof of COVID-19 recovery or vaccination record as equivalent to a Super Green Pass – as long as it is in the form of a QR code.

As a Brit, your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status. Instead you need to download the NHS App and get a QR code through this.

If you’ve had your primary doses and a booster, your super green pass is valid indefinitely. But if you’ve only had your primary doses or recovered from covid it is valid for six months.

What is the Basic Green Pass?

You can get a basic green pass by obtaining a negative Covid test from a pharmacy in Italy. You can either use a PCR test taken within 72 hours or a lateral flow test taken within 48 hours.

From 1 April you will need a basic green pass to access the following venues and services:

– Interregional trains, coaches and planes

– Outdoor sporting events

The Italian government has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory to police starting from December 15. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

Where can I go without a Green Pass?

You no longer need proof of vaccination, test or recovery to enter the following venues in Italy:

– Museums

– Shops, banks and post offices

– Hairdressers

You can also travel on local transport without a green pass.

What’s the easiest way to find out travel rules for Italy?

Italy’s rules can change at short notice.

For the most up-to-date and reliable information, fill in this questionnaire from the Italian Foreign Ministry. It is in English and will give you the travel requirements based on your individual situation.

You can also check the Italian Health Ministry’s travel information page (in English).

Or you can call the Italian coronavirus information line.

From Italy: 1500 (toll-free number)

From abroad: +39 0232008345 or +39 0283905385