US blacklists mixer used to launder proceeds from Axie Infinity crypto hack

The blacklisting of Blender.io marks the first time the Treasury has placed a cryptocurrency mixer on its sanctions list. The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which implements and enforces the sanctions, said Blenders.io operates on the bitcoin blockchain.

Treasury: Blender.io has helped transmit more than $500 million worth of bitcoin since its creation in 2017. Treasury: Virtual currency mixers that assist illicit transactions pose a threat to U.S. national security interests. The Treasury also alleged Blenders.io helped launder money for several Russian-linked ransomware groups.

The Treasury said Blender.io was involved in laundering more than $20.5 million of proceeds from the Lazarus Group’s nearly $620 million cryptocurrency heist. The Lazarus Group, which the U.S. sanctioned in 2019 alleging it was an agency of the North Korean government, was the largest virtual currency heist to date.