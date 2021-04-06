Qatar Airways carried out the first flight in the world for those who received the Corona vaccine, to be the first airline to make this flight, carrying the first flight crew and the first passengers who received the vaccine.

The national carrier continues the process of recovering international travel with this first-of-its-kind trip in the world, so that recent history records it the first to carry two restaurants against Corona after the discovery of the pandemic about a year.

According to a statement by the Qatar Airways, it carried flight number QR6421, and departed from Hamad International Airport at 11:00 in the morning Doha time, while it returned to the Qatari capital at 14:00.

Staff who received the COVID-19 vaccine provided services to the travelers upon the check-in process.

All procedures and measures taken by the Qatari carrier have been implemented to ensure the highest levels of safety and sterilization on board its aircraft, including its latest innovation of the Oryx One infotainment system, which became the first in the world to be used without contact.

The national carrier will operate the flight on its modern and sustainable Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, with carbon compensation throughout the flight, in line with the airline’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “The special flight that we are launching today indicates that the next phase of the international travel sector’s recovery is approaching.”

He added: We are proud to continue leading the aviation sector by operating the world’s first flight with crew and passengers who have received the vaccine against COVID-19, giving everyone a beacon of hope for the future of international aviation.

He continued: describing the aviation sector as one of the main economic factors in the State of Qatar and the world alike; We are grateful for the support we received from our government and local health authorities to vaccinate our staff, with the provision of more than 1,000 vaccines per day.

Al Baker stressed that it is at the core of our work and our goals at Qatar Airways that we always remain at the forefront in terms of establishing the highest standards of safety and service for travelers. And before the spread of this pandemic; Qatar Airways has become the first and only airline in the world to be awarded the Best Airline in the World by Skytrax Global five times.

The CEO confirmed that with the acceleration of the distribution of the vaccine in various parts of the world; Qatar Airways will continue its commitment to remain the airline that travelers and partners can rely on, while operating one of the largest global destination networks, to give travelers the best travel options needed to reunite families and friends together, as well as support global trade.

Al Baker concluded, “Qatar Airways Cargo has played a vital role in maintaining a reliable flight schedule with our growing network of destinations. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Qatar Airways has transported more than 500,000 tons of medical supplies and has transported nearly 20 million doses. From the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 20 countries.

Passengers on board this plane showed this historic experience live, thanks to the pioneering high-speed wireless Internet used by Qatar Airways on its aircraft, which combines the latest technologies from Inmarsat, SITA Information Technology and Thales.