Volkswagen suspends production in Brazil for 12 days due to COVID

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Volkswagen will suspend auto production in Brazil for 12 days as of March 24 due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Brazil is South America’s top auto producer and a key base for Volkswagen. The pandemic in Brazil is at an all-time, with daily death tolls that are the worst in the world.

(Reporting by Marelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)