List of Documents:-
- Original Indian Passport which is valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of departure.
- Scanned copies of the first as well as the last page of the applicant’s passport.
- 2 passport sized photographs preferably against a white background.
- Scanned copy of the return air tickets for the journey
- Scanned copy of the detailed itinerary for the planned duration of stay including the applicant’s name mentioned on the same.
- Scanned copies of bank statements of the applicant for the previous 3 months stating the applicant to be the account holder.
- A hand-written and duly signed cover letter addressed to the Embassy of Qatar stating the purpose of travel, the dates as well as the cities of travel. The place of accommodation also needs to be mentioned.
- In case the applicant is a minor, the letter must be signed by his/her guardian.
In case the applicant’s purpose of travel is to visit a friend or family, the following documents need to be furnished-
- A letter of invitation from the host.
- Name, designation and contact details of the host.
- Confirmation of accommodation from the host, along with their address, signature and date.
- The scanned copy of the host’s Qatar Passport Information Page or the scanned copy of the Qatar Residence Permit, with a copy of the host’s National Passport Information Page.
Steps to Apply Qatar Visa Online
In order to complete the application process for Qatar Visa, the applicant needs to follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Duly fill the online application form on the official website for Qatar Visa.
- After that being done, the form must be downloaded and printed. It must be noted that the application form must be printed on a single side only.
- Next, the applicant needs to personally sign the Qatar Visa Application Form.
- The form along with the above-mentioned documents should then be submitted at the nearest Visa Help Desk.
- Once submitted, the application can be tracked online.
- Lastly, the passport can be collected once the process is complete which usually takes nearly 7-10 working days. The applicant can also opt for the delivery of passport via a courier service.
Points to Remember
- The Qatar Visa is usually a single entry visa.
- The Qatar Tourist Visa is not extendable.
- Once the application has been submitted along with the payment it cannot be cancelled.
- The applicant can choose to know the status of the Visa Application via the SMS service. This needs to be mentioned at the time of the submission of application.
Note – We do not provide Business or Work visa.
What Types of Visas Are Available in Qatar?
A variety of visas are available to foreign nationals seeking entry to Qatar, including:
- Tourist visas
- Business visas
- Work visas
- Family visas
- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) resident visas
For employment purposes, your staff will need Qatar work visas.
The Requirements to Obtain a Work Visa in Qatar
Foreign employees will need a work permit as well as a residence permit before they can begin employment in Qatar. The following documents are necessary in applying for a work permit:
- The employment contract
- A duly completed application form from the Ministry of Labour
- A medical certificate proving that the employee is in good health
- A copy of the employee’s passport
- Two passport photographs
- Any relevant educational certificates
- The immigration card of the employer
- The employment visa
- Biometrics, including fingerprints
To obtain a residence permit, the applicant will need to provide the following documents:
- A valid passport
- Two passport photographs of the employee
- The employment visa
- A copy of the company’s Commercial Registration
- A copy of the business’s immigration card
- The employee’s medical certificate
What Are the Steps to Get a Working Visa in Qatar?
Qatar has a relatively complex process for hiring foreign employees. To begin the process, your company will need to register with the Immigration Department within the Ministry of Interior. You cannot apply for a work permit before completing this process. As the employer, you’ll need to provide several documents, including a copy of your trade license. Upon approval, you will be granted an Immigration Card and a Representative Card.
Next, the company must apply for a block of work permits for all of the expatriates you intend to employ. You’ll need to complete the application in Arabic and disclose the total number of foreign employees, their job positions, and their nationalities. Approval will be granted by the Ministry of Labour.
Upon the approval of the work permits, your company must apply for employment visas for each foreign worker. The necessary documents for each employee, which are listed in the previous section, must be submitted to the Ministry of Labour.
Employees can travel to Qatar after receiving their work visas. Within seven days of the employee’s arrival, your company must lodge an application for their residence permit. The required documents are listed in the previous section, and they should be submitted to the Ministry of Labour.
Once the residence permit has been issued, the employee may begin working for your company in Qatar. These permits allow the employee to work for your company only. Permits can be renewed by your company on a case by case basis.
Other Key Considerations for Foreign Workers in Qatar
Your company should make sure employees are aware that they are required to carry their ID and any relevant visas at all times. Labour officials may carry out inspections at your business, and employees will need to produce these documents.
Your employees should also know that they will need an exit permit to leave Qatar. This permit is issued by the Ministry of Interior and must be approved by the employer.
