The “Discover Qatar” website called for planning a visit to the twin towers in Lusail City, and discovering architectural masterpieces and public places in the modern city.

Doha is famous for the presence of a large number of buildings and towers with distinctive designs, whose architecture varies from Islamic or heritage to modern with high artistic touches.

The Twin Towers, or the Twin Towers, are two luxury buildings in the Marina area in Lusail.. According to Qatar Tourism website, this is the information available about them.

– They have a stunning view of the Pearl District

– The facade decorations of the two towers spanned an area of ​​8,236 square meters

– They contain 5,000 square meters of commercial offices

– Each building has 7 elevators and a VIP office, and each floor of the two buildings contains 4 offices

– Twin Towers are two towers consisting of 32 floors, and the building enjoys a sea view of the West Bay area in each tower.