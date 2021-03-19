What is the procedure to apply for a Qatar visa online?(latest update)

To apply for a Qatar visa online you must have a valid and confirmed ticketed booking for Qatar. You can start the application process on www.qatarairways.com through the “manage a booking” tab or directly register through www.qatarvisaservice.com.

You can then select the portion of the journey for which a visa is required, and the names of the passenger(s) applying for a visa, before providing the details and documents required to process the application, along with payment.

After your application is complete, we will contact you within four working days with the results of your visa application.

Please read the terms & conditions for the Qatar online tourist visa

https://qatar.vfsevisa.com/Qatar-Online/QROnline/VisaCategoryAndPricingDetails/TermsAndCondition

For queries and more information. Please fill out the form on the link below and click “Submit” to send your query to the relevant team.

https://qatar.vfsevisa.com/Qatar-Online/QROnline/VisaCategoryAndPricingDetails/ContactUs