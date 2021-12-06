Workplace Safety and Disputes

Employers are responsible for taking all precautionary measures necessary in ensuring the safety of employees during work from any injury or disease that might result from the works carried out in their establishments or from any accident, defect, or malfunction in machinery and equipment, or through fires. When an employee starts work he or she must be informed of any potential dangers associated with their jobs.

If an employer fails to take these measures, causing imminent danger to the health and safety of his/her employees, workers may bring the issue to the attention of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA). The ministry has the authority to partially or completely shut down the work place, or stop the work of one or more machines, until the hazard is eliminated.

Full details of both the employer’s and employee’s rights and responsibilities concerning safety at the workplace can be found in Part 10, ‘ SAFETY, VOCATIONAL HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE’, of the Qatar Labor Law No.14 of 2004.

Workplace injury

Injuries at work refer to any injury caused by an accident during the worker’s duty or because of it. It can happen on the way to or back from work, provided that the trip is not interrupted or diverted from the person’s normal, daily route to his/her place of work.

Employers are responsible for covering the costs of treatments. Employees who cannot continue to work as a result of work-related injuries should receive full salary during the first six months of treatment. After that, they should receive half pay until they are fully recovered or deemed permanently disabled.

In cases of death resulting from workplace accidents, employers are required by law to fully compensate the victims’ families. Those who suffer from total and permanent disability are entitled to the same level of compensation.

Workplace Disputes

If a workplace dispute cannot be resolved between an employer and employee, the employee may file a complaint within one year of the event at MADLSA. The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) is also available to help deal with human rights violations.

Support when abuse occurs

The government is in the process of establishing a support center and helpline for domestic workers, as outlined in the National Development Strategy 2011-2016.

The purpose of the center will be to protect vulnerable employees such as domestic workers (currently not covered by the Labor Law) from abuses that include violence, long working hours, non-payment of wages and wage deductions, passport confiscation, restrictions on movement and verbal abuse.

The center will provide a place for domestic workers to report incidents of abuse or exploitation. The government is also working hard to promote the legal rights of domestic workers through awareness programmes in conjunction with foreign embassies.

Workers experiencing abuse can seek advice from the National Human Rights Committee on Salwa Road, the Human Rights Department at the MOI, and their country’s embassy. More details can be found on this Hukoomi page.

Download a copy of the Workers’ Rights Handbook.