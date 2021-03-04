The State of Qatar currently is allowing inbound travel to the country. Quarantine restrictions and travel policies continue to be reviewed based on public health indicators in the State of Qatar and around the world.
For those expected to stay in mandatory hotel quarantine, please book through the Discover Qatar website before arriving. The Discover Qatar quarantine programme will be in effect until 31 May 2021, subject to be extended at any time.
Check the below question “What is the quarantine process like for those entering from abroad?” to see if you will require hotel quarantine.
Qatari citizens, their spouses and children, and permanent residency holders can travel outside the country and return at any time, while adhering to all the procedures and according to the countries of arrival.
Patients receiving treatment abroad at the expense of the State of Qatar and their registered companions, and employees who are dispatched for work assignments, will be exempt from bearing the cost of the hotel, as the relevant body will cover the costs of the hotel quarantine if the traveller meets the conditions of the hotel quarantine, as explained in the statement.
Those who are abroad but hold a Qatari residency permit have been able to enter since 1 August.
From 29 November 2020, residents who are currently in the State of Qatar and wish to travel and return will automatically receive an exceptional entry permit upon departure.
The resident or their employer will be able to print out the exceptional entry permit from the website of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) at any point after the resident has departed Qatar. Requests will no longer need to be submitted through the Qatar Portal. The permit will be available automatically upon registration of the resident’s departure from Qatar through the following steps:
- Open the “Print Exceptional Entry Permit” service page on MOI website.
- Enter QID number and residency expiry date
- Enter verification code, then click on Print.
The permit can also be printed via Metrash2 mobile app.
Arrivals to Qatar from Green List countries
Arrivals to Qatar from countries not listed as Green List
Currently, only those returning from a “Green List” country are eligible for home quarantine. While this is subject to change, please visit the Ministry of Public Health’s website for more information.
The COVID-19 Green List is based on public health indicators in Qatar and around the world, as well as Qatar’s travel and return policies. The below countries are subject to change at the discretion of the Ministry of Public Health. This has been in effect since Friday 18th of December:
Those returning to Qatar who have obtained a COVID-free certificate from an accredited COVID-19 testing centre no more than 48 hours before travel will be able to sign a formal pledge to adhere to quarantine at home for a week.
After a week of self-quarantine, arrivals will need to go to a dedicated health centre for a COVID-19 test.
If the result is negative, the quarantine period ends and the traveller’s status on the Ehteraz application will change to green.
If the result is positive, the traveller will be transferred to government isolation facilities.
Yes, outbound flights are still running.
Public transport, including the Doha Metro, public transit bus and Metrolink, have resumed operation. Metro and public transport services are operating at 30% capacity, with certain lines functioning. For more information, please visit the Ministry of Transport and Communications website.
Visitors in Qatar on tourist visas can stay in Qatar without extending their visas or paying a fee due to the unusual circumstances caused by COVID-19.
Once conditions have returned to normal and flights begin operation to the visitor’s country, the visitor will be granted a grace period to leave Qatar.
The same policy applies to those who were unable to renew their residency permit. Should the resident be outside the country with an expired residency permit, they can re-enter the State of Qatar, following approval from the Qatar Portal. This policy applies to residents whose permit has been expired for no more than 6 months.