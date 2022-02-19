Which profession is eligible for #Qatardriving license? How to Get an International #DrivingPermitinQatar?

Driving License Application

To apply for a Qatar Driving License you must be a resident in Qatar, at least 18 years of age (light vehicle or motorcycle license), or 21 (heavy vehicle license; be physically fit; and possess the level of driving proficiency required, this means that most expats and citizen will be required to take the driving test at an authorized testing centre.

Applying for a Qatar Driving License is relatively easy and involves presenting various documents at the new Madinat Khalifa Traffic Department building, a purpose built facility with as many as 106 counters open from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 7pm throughout the week (closed Fridays) or in one of the traffic departments that are located in driving schools.

Print and fill out the application form in Arabic. Translation typing services are available in the proximity of the Traffic Department building for a small fee.

The license fee for Qataris is QR500 (valid for 10 years) and QR250 for non-Qataris (valid for 5 years), QR600 for heavy vehicles (valid for ten years for Qataris) and QR300 for heavy vehicles (valid for five years for non-Qatari)Additional fees apply for driving and vision tests.

You will be asked to take a vision test, which is done at the time you apply. On passing the eye test and paying the appropriate fee (payment by card only). After that, you will submit the theoretical driving exam on the computer, after which the applicant will start driving lessons in one of the driving schools and then take the practical and street driving exam to obtain the Qatari license after passing the exams.

Application requirements for Qataris:

Applicants must be the legal age to drive

ID card and 1 copy

3 recent colour photographs (passport size)

Driving learning deposit (3 months) for those who wish to learn driving using a private car.

Application requirements for non-Qataris:

Applicants must be the legal age to drive.

ID card or passport and 1 copy.

A copy of the ID card of your sponsor (if the sponsor is a person).

A letter from your sponsor to approve the request for a new license.

3 recent colour photographs (passport size).

The applicant may apply at an Approved Driving School of his or her choice.

Application requirements for diplomats and officials of international missions:

Book of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A copy of the diplomatic card

Original license

3 recent colour photographs (passport size)

The application is free of charge for diplomats and officials of international missions.

Application requirements for new residents in Qatar holding a driving license from another country:

If you hold a driving license issued from your country, or from an accepted body, you will be referred to a driving school to undergo a test to assess your ability to drive.

On passing this test a Qatar driving license will be issued.

If you fail to pass the test on the second attempt you will be referred to a full training course at an approved driving school (see License to Drive).

Application requirements for those with disabilities or impairments:

Those with a disability or impairment will be referred to the medical services authority by the traffic department for a disability type report.

Following acceptance of the medical report, a license will be granted according to the appraisal.

Clear indication of the disability is required on the holder’s driving license. In some cases a sticker is required on the car.

Requirements for tourists including those from the GCC:

Holders of a valid international driving license can drive in Qatar for up to six months from the date they enter the country. After that, it is mandatory to hold a Qatar Driving License.

Holders of a valid driving license from one of the GCC nations who are visiting relatives or for tourism can drive in Qatar for up to 3 months from the date they enter the country. Proof of the date of entry to Qatar must be provided on demand, so it is essential that drivers carry their passport or entry visa details at all times.

https://hukoomi.gov.qa/en/article/driving-license-application