The hashtag #Othman_Al-Khamis topped the list of the most popular Twitter accounts in Qatar, to pay tribute to Sheikh Dr.

His Eminence Sheikh Al-Khamis delivered a series of lectures since the beginning of the holy month after Tarawih prayers in a number of mosques in the country, including Imam Muhammad Abdul Wahhab Mosque, Education City and Katara.

Sheikh Othman’s lectures witnessed a great attendance and turnout from all ages and groups, especially young people, amid praises from the pioneers of the Sheikh’s communication sites and his religious lectures, asking God to prolong his life and benefit the country, servants and other Muslims with his knowledge.

The following is a review of the most important information about His Eminence Sheikh Othman, according to his website: –

He was born on May 26, 1962 in the State of Kuwait.

– Obtained a university degree (Bachelor’s) from the Faculty of Fundamentals of Religion from the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Al-Qassam branch, in the year (1988 AD).

– Obtained a master’s degree from the College of Graduate Studies at Kuwait University (Program of the Noble Hadith and its Sciences), and the title of the thesis is (The hadiths mentioned in the matter of the two grandsons, Hassan and Hussein), in the year (2000 AD).

He holds a doctorate from the Department of Islamic Culture at King Saud University in Hadith and its sciences, and the title of the thesis: (Book of Reviews by Abdul-Hussein Sharaf al-Din al-Mousawi – a modern critical study), in the year (2012 AD).

Among the most prominent of his scientific, advocacy and administrative works: –

A teacher in the Ministry of Education from the year (1988 AD) to (1994 AD).

– Muezzin at the Al-Hamidah Mosque in Mishref area from 1988 AD to 1992 AD

Senior mentor in the Department of Islamic Studies at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs at present

Lecturer at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Kuwait University

Member of a number of scientific and administrative committees at the Ministry of Awqaf in Kuwait The

imam of the Al-Humaydah Mosque in the Mishref region from the year (1992 AD) to the year (2004 AD).