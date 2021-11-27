Qatar Airways announced that, with immediate effect, passengers from South Africa and Zimbabwe will not be accepted on its flights, and that it will continue to review the current situation on a daily basis as new information from the World Health Organization becomes available.

And the national carrier explained in a series of tweets on its Twitter account: Qatar Airways will continue to accept passengers traveling to South Africa and Zimbabwe on its flights, in line with the current restrictions. For the latest information, please visit http://qatarairways.com.

Passengers affected by these changes should contact Qatar Airways or speak with their travel agent for further assistance.

Today, the Ministry of Public Health issued an update of the list of travel and return to exceptional red countries, after the emergence of the new mutated strain of the Corona virus (Covid-19) in Africa.