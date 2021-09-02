Today, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the work of the meeting of the 108th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council began at the ministerial level, headed by the Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohamed Al-Hawij.

The State of Qatar is participating in the work of this meeting, with a delegation headed by Ambassador Salem bin Mubarak bin Shafi Al Shafi, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the League of Arab States.

The meeting’s agenda includes a number of items, foremost of which is the preparation of the economic and social file for the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of the 31st Ordinary Arab Summit, and the report of the Secretary-General of the League on the activities of the Council in the economic and social files during the period between the previous 107th and current 108th sessions.

The agenda also includes items on the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, the developments of the Arab Customs Union, the establishment of an Arab ministerial council dealing with the affairs of local authorities and investment in Arab countries, and the market agreement for the Arab common market for electricity.

The Council held a meeting yesterday (Wednesday) at the level of senior officials to prepare for the ministerial meeting.