The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy confirmed that the fan card, which provides many services and benefits for fans, is mandatory to attend the 2021 Arab Cup matches that will be held in Qatar from November 30 to December 18, with the participation of 16 teams, under the supervision of the International Football Association (FIFA).

** What is the fan card?

According to http://fac21.qa, fan energy is a mandatory smart card that will be used as a means of identifying holders of valid tickets and facilitating their entry into the host country and the stadiums where matches will be played during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™. In addition, integrated technologies will allow ticket holders to benefit from a wide range of services offered by the host country.

** Entry Permit to Qatar:

The Fan Card is a comprehensive entry card for the Arab Cup 2021.. Enjoy a visa-free entry to Qatar, enter stadiums and many other benefits when using your fan card.

* Foreign travelers who will arrive in Qatar to attend the Arab Cup matches, if they have an approved request, can use the Fan Card to enter the country multiple times using valid and approved passport documents from the State of Qatar.

*Fans who wish to attend the Arab Cup matches can use the fan card to enter the State of Qatar from November 16, 2021 to December 25, 2021.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy clarified, through an explanatory video, on its Twitter account today, the procedures that must be followed to obtain a fan card, as follows:

* After purchasing tickets for the 2021 Arab Cup, which will be held in Qatar, from the website of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), you will need to apply for a fan card through the website: http://fac21.qa

* All fans who will attend the matches must obtain a fan card, which is the best way to enter and navigate easily.

* You will need the card to enter the State of Qatar.

*You will need it to enter the stadiums with your match ticket and enjoy free transfer during matches.

** Apply and create your account:

* Apply for a fan card.

* Confirm that you have taken the full dose of the anti-Coronavirus “Covid 19” vaccine.

* Hold a passport valid for at least 6 months.

* I have read and agree to the Terms and Conditions.

* Enter your information and press Create new account.

* Enter the secret verification codes that you will receive via SMS and email.

* Complete the information entry to submit the application.

* Enter your ticket number or your ticket order number.

* Upload your documents.

* Enter your personal information and emergency contact number

* Choose your preferred card collection location.

* Apply

** AFTER YOU GET THE APPROVAL CONFIRMATION OF YOUR FAN CARD

You will receive an email and an SMS.

Starting November 15, you can collect your fan card at the Doha Exhibition Center and Hamad International Airport

** Please bring:

* Qatari ID or passport.

* The email confirming approval of the fan card.

*You will need a fan card and match ticket to enter the stadium.

The 2021 Arab Cup consists of 4 groups, from which the best two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals:

1- Group A: Qatar, Iraq, Oman and Bahrain.

2- Group B: Tunisia, UAE, Syria and Mauritania.

3- Group C: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Palestine.

4- Group D: Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and Sudan.