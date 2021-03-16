His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, expressed his hope that the visit of His Excellency President Ibrahim Muhammad Salih, President of the Republic of the Maldives, would contribute to supporting Qatari-Maldivian cooperation in investment and tourism.

His Highness said in a post on his Instagram account: “I discussed with His Excellency President Ibrahim Muhammad Salih, President of the Republic of the Maldives, ways to develop relations between our two countries, hoping that his visit to Qatar would contribute to supporting Qatari-Maldivian cooperation in investment and tourism, and we also discussed a number of regional and international developments of common interest. “.