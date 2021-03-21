His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His Highness wrote on Twitter this evening, Saturday: My best wishes for a speedy recovery to my brother, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Today, Pakistan announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been infected with the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister for Health Affairs, said in a statement broadcast by the Pakistan News Agency that the results of Imran Khan’s tests for (Covid-19) were positive, adding that the Pakistani Prime Minister started a self-quarantine at his home.