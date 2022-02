H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife from the Corona virus.

His Highness said on Twitter: My wishes for a speedy recovery to my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan @RTErdogan and his wife, Mrs. Amina @EmineErdogan, from the Corona virus, with continued health and wellness for them.