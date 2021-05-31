His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, said: We are happy every year with the graduation of a group of our sons and daughters, students of Qatar University.

“We urge them to continue exerting effort and giving to contribute to the realization of Qatar’s national vision in building a bright future for present and future generations,” added His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi – on his official Twitter account.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, included, with his generous patronage, the graduation ceremony of the forty-third batch (class of 2020) from Qatar University students, which was held at the Sports and Events Complex at the University this morning.