Qatar Airways said that it is currently operating flights to more than 75 global destinations from its headquarters in Hamad International Airport, the third airport in the world, which is one of the safest airports, thanks to its use of advanced technological means that maintain the safety of travelers and employees while they are in it. Operating 11 flights a week to the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to provide an opportunity for travelers to visit a number of global destinations and destinations included in its network of operational operations.

In another context, Dreamliner Casas plane operates a strategy to rebuild the private network of Qatar Airways with a capacity of up to 252 passengers in the business class and economy class, and on the other hand, Qatar Airways invited its customers to enjoy a journey of luxury and privacy and enjoy a safe and comfortable travel experience with Quesuit seats on the degree Businessmen through complete privacy doors and the Do Not Disturb button, where travelers will be able to travel in comfort and safety.

In a related context, Qatar Airways said, “The protection and safety of our passengers is our highest priority, so our aircraft booths are cleaned and sterilized after each flight.” Because we care about your safety, all travelers must wear face cover at all times during the flight from the moment of boarding until the final destination. “

Qatar Airways recently announced an update of its commercial policy to give passengers more flexibility and options when planning their flights. And travelers will have the ability to change their travel history an unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change the destination of travel as long as it is less than 5000 miles from the original destination, without additional fees or price differences.