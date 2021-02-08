The Notification Terms Needed for Leaving Job in Qatar

There was a confusion between the announcements on MADSLA’s website and the GCO statement regarding the notification period. We reached out to the Ministry Of Administrative Development, Labor, Social Affairs and the following the final updates.

To change jobs:

Workers should inform their employers through the electronic system of the Ministry Of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs.

Give a 1-month notice period, if the current job is for 2 years or less.

Give a 2-months notice period, if the current job is for more than two years.

During probation:

Workers should give at least 1-month notice through ADLSA’s electronic system.

The new employer should repay the former employer with an agreed installment that doesn’t exceed the equivalent to the two months of the worker’s basic wage.

