The net profit of Qatar Islamic Bank “Al Masraf” (a Qatari public shareholding company) in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 14 percent, 855 million riyals, compared to a net profit of 750 million riyals in the same period last year.

And a statement issued by the bank today said: Earnings per share amounted to 0.36 Qatari riyals in the first quarter of the year (March 31, 2022), compared to 0.32 Qatari riyals per share for the same period in the previous year.

The bank’s total assets increased by 6.8 percent, compared to March 2021, to reach 193 billion Qatari riyals, supported by the continuous growth in financing and investment activities.

Qatar Islamic Bank was established in 1982 as the first Islamic financial institution in Qatar, with a capital of about 2,362 billion