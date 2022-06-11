The International Football Association (FIFA) has notified the official federations that it has officially adopted the Arabic language in official communications after it was approved at the FIFA Congress in Doha.

This came after a proposal by Qatar a few months before the start of the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar this year.

In its letter to its member associations, FIFA said: “As part of FIFA’s vision to make football truly global, on March 31, 2022, the 72nd FIFA Congress approved an expansion of the number of official languages ​​allowing FIFA to communicate directly with an ever wider football community. . He added: “The revised Article 9 of the FIFA Statutes now recognizes Arabic, Portuguese and Russian as the official languages ​​of FIFA, in addition to the existing official languages ​​(English, French, German and Spanish).

FIFA has notified the Member Associations that all official documents of minutes, instructions, regulations, decisions and correspondence will be published in English, Spanish and French with translations into Arabic, German, Portuguese and/or Russian, whenever necessary. In this way, a very large number of Member Associations and other stakeholders in football will be able to FIFA can gain access to relevant information related to FIFA’s operations, and communicate with FIFA allowing for greater understanding and cooperation around the world. Qatar had submitted a proposal to adopt the Arabic language as a fifth official language, last December, on the occasion of the International Day of the Arabic Language and on the occasion of the conclusion of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™, which was held for the first time under the umbrella of the International Football Association (FIFA).