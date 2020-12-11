Qatar: Summary of Recent Labour and Employment Law Developments
In the past month, there have been several labour and employment law developments, chief among them: i) all passengers travelling out of Doha with a return booking must have a confirmed hotel reservation in one of Qatar’s designated quarantine hotels on their return; ii) every citizen and resident in the country is required to register a permanent national address with the official authorities in Qatar; and iii) the government has announced its plan for gradually lifting restrictions imposed in response to Covid-19.
Obligatory Travel Requirements
Circular No. 12 of 2020 mandates that all passengers travelling out of Doha with a return booking must have a confirmed hotel reservation in one of Qatar’s designated quarantine hotels on their return. Passengers are not permitted to depart Doha without having a hotel confirmation in place, and for a mandatory period of 14 days.
Registration of National Address
Law No. 24 of 2017, as amended by Resolution No. 96 of 2019 concerning National Address, requires every citizen and resident in the country to register a permanent national address with the official authorities in Qatar through Metrash2 (the “Metrash2” service enables citizens and residents to use their cell phones to obtain a wide range of Ministry of Interior services, such as Traffic Services, Visit Visa Services for Personal and Corporate Sponsorships, and Resident Permit (RP) Services while) before 26 July 2020. Failure to do so may lead to fines being imposed. However, the Ministry of Interior has stated that anyone stuck outside of Qatar due to the COVID-19 outbreak or for any legitimate reason (such as studying abroad or undergoing medical treatment), who is unable to register their National Address before the deadline, will be dealt with leniently.
Gradually Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions
The government has announced its plan for gradually lifting the restrictions imposed in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus:
First phase from 15 June 2020
Restricted opening of mosques, restricted parks for outdoor sports to open, selected private healthcare facilities to be permitted a 40% capacity, restricted flights and quarantine requirements, and partial opening of shops in malls.
Second phase from 1 July 2020
Gatherings of 10 or under permitted, boat and yacht rentals for groups of 10 or under, parks, corniche and beaches to open, healthcare facilities to be permitted at 60% capacity, malls, souks, markets, restaurants, museums and libraries to open subject to restricted hours and capacity, and employers to be permitted to allow 50% of their workforce to return to the workplace.
Third phase from 1 August 2020
Gatherings of 40 or under permitted, Friday prayers at 54 mosques, low risk inbound flights to be permitted, driving schools to open, playgrounds and skate parks to open, healthcare facilities to be permitted at 80% capacity, nurseries and childcare facilities to open, malls and shops returning to normal hours, gyms, pools, beauty centres and hairdressers to open with 50% capacity, training centres to open and employers to be permitted to allow 80% of their workforce to return to the workplace.
Fourth phase from 1 September 2020
All gatherings and weddings, mass assemblies, shows, conferences, entertainment, theatres and cinemas to be permitted, inbound flights to be expanded, public transport permitted, summer camps and clubs to open, healthcare facilities to be permitted at 100% capacity, all malls, shops and markets to open as normal, restaurants to gradually open, all beauty services to return to normal and workplaces to return to 100% capacity.
Qatar: Immigration Update on COVID-19 Measures
The Qatar Ministry of Interior has stated that visa waiver holders are permitted to stay in the country without having to extend their visa or paying additional fees; however once Qatar declares that conditions have returned to normal and flights start to operate again, they will be given a grace period in which they must leave the country. All other visa holders, such as business and family visit visas may extend their visa and pay the fee online. Such visas may currently be extended for an additional month. It is understood that the visa may be extended one day prior to expiry.
Qatar: COVID-19 measures
We set out below a summary of the current measures in place:
Remote Working
The government has mandated that companies implement working from home for 80% of its workforce and the remaining 20% of the workforce is only permitted to work between the hours of 7am-1pm for the next two weeks.
Financial Assistance
The Qatar Government has announced that it has set up a guarantee scheme for private sector employers affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Through this scheme, employers who qualify are able to apply for finance to cover up to three months’ employee payroll obligations and up to three months of real estate rental fees. Conditions apply, including the requirement to be incorporated under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and not operating within the real estate, construction and contracting sectors.
Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) guidance
The MADLSA has published a note (Guidance Note) on their website, which provides that employers and employees are required to adhere to various conditions, including the following:
- All employees in isolation, quarantine or receiving treatment will still be paid their basic salary and receive their allowances irrespective of whether they are entitled to sick leave benefits. This is above the statutory minimum position in the Qatar Labour Law.
- Employers have the right to terminate employment contracts. However, the termination must be carried out in compliance with the Qatar Labour Law.
- Employers may mutually agree that workers may take unpaid leave or use their annual leave if the business has been halted and the worker is not assigned any work. However, employers must continue to provide all other benefits, including accommodations and food.
- If an employee is out of the country and unable to return to Qatar, the employer and the employee should discuss working conditions and benefits. The employee is entitled to refuse any adjustment to the contract. In case of termination of employment, this must be carried out in full compliance with the Qatar Labour Law.
The Guidance Note has been issued to assist workers, and whilst it does not formally amend the Qatar Labour Law, in the event of a complaint, it is likely that the MADLSA will apply the position set out in the Guidance Note.
Immigration
All Qatar Visa Centres have been closed until further notice. Visas can be renewed online or at the airport. Foreign nationals whose residence permits have been cancelled may, subject to immigration approval, remain in Qatar for up to 90 days, as opposed to the usual 30 days after visa cancellation.
Labour Complaints
Employee complaints must be submitted online using the Amerni app; negotiations are to occur by telephone and the parties shall not be permitted to attend in person.
Entry Ban and Visa Restrictions imposed to halt COVID-19
The government has recently enacted strict immigration measures in an attempt to tackle growing concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Foreign nationals (regardless of nationality) are currently banned from entering Qatar. Qatari nationals may enter Qatar, but are subject to 14-day quarantine period. Passengers transiting through the airport in Doha are allowed to continue their journey, provided that they have valid documents for their next destination. GCC nationals (including Qatari nationals) are no longer permitted to use their national identity card to travel and must use their passport.
The following visa restriction measures are now in place:
- no new entry visa applications (i.e. work visa, business visa, family visa) are processed for applicants of all nationalities in Qatar Financial Centre Free Zone (QFC);
- no new residence permit applications are processed for applicants of all nationalities in the QFC;
- all Qatar Visa Centres are closed until further notice; and
- suspension of all in-person immigration applications submission.
