The local organizing committee for the final match of the forty-ninth edition of the Emir’s Cup, which will bring together Al Sadd and Al Rayyan this evening, at seven o’clock in the evening, at Al Thumama World Cup Stadium, which is preparing to open as the sixth World Cup stadiums after Khalifa, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmed bin Ali and Al Bayt stadiums.

For its part, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy completed the latest operational experiments for the inauguration process, whether at the level of the internal facilities in the stadium or in its external surroundings, in preparation for receiving crowds of fans in the great football event, marking the approaching of the biggest date, which is Qatar’s hosting of the first FIFA World Cup in the Arab region and the Sharq region Middle.

The past few days witnessed the preparation of all the arrangements and final touches for hosting Al Thumama Stadium for the final match of the most expensive cups, in addition to traffic procedures and the issue of managing operations at the facility during this historic event, which will witness the inauguration of the sixth 2022 FIFA World Cup stadium more than a year before the kickoff.

In view of the coincidence of this great event with the State of Qatar achieving a new step on the road to the grand hosting in 2022, the global audiences will turn their attention this evening to the Al Thumama World Cup Stadium in order to discover the engineering details of this architectural masterpiece that will dazzle the world with its heritage design that simulates the history of the Gulf and Arab region in general .

International personalities accompany the event

As usual, the final of the most expensive cups is expected to witness the presence of a large number of distinguished international sports personalities, such as the Swiss Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association, who used to keep pace with the opening of all the World Cup stadiums from Khalifa International Stadium in 2017, through Al Janoub Stadium in 2019 to To Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in 2020, while the Education City Stadium was opened at the beginning of the global health crisis caused by the Corona epidemic last year through a remote digital campaign, and many sports personalities will also be invited to attend this upcoming ceremony, similar to the presidents of the Federation. Continental or World Cup ambassadors, whether from Qatar or from around the world.

The opening ceremony precedes the final

All eyes will be on Al Thumama Stadium, minutes before the start of the match, where the world will witness the opening of the Al Thumama World Cup Stadium with an official ceremony, during which the inauguration of the sixth stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar will be announced, more than a year before the start of the tournament.

The official opening ceremony will be accompanied by visual effects based on sound and lighting technologies, in addition to fireworks that erupt from the corners of the stadium, announcing the birth of a new sporting masterpiece among the eight stadiums designated for the World Cup.

Traffic closure until midnight

The Public Works Authority “Ashghal”, in coordination with the General Traffic Department and the Local Organizing Committee of His Highness the Emir’s Cup, announced the start of traffic closures at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, provided that it will continue until midnight on Friday, the date of the important football event.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, through its official websites on social media platforms, called on residents of Al Thumama area to pay attention to the temporary traffic closures in preparation for hosting Al Thumama Stadium for the Amir Cup final.

QR code to help fans coming to the stadium

To reach the stadium in private vehicles, fans can head through Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor, then to the first exit and follow the signs to reach the car parks, or via Doha Expressway and Rawdat Al Khail Street, and exit towards the Industrial Area Road, and turn around while following the signs to the parking lots. It should be noted that it takes 25-40 minutes on foot to get from the public parking lot to the stadium.

The parking spaces designated for people with disabilities, media, senior visitors and fans who hold hospitality suites seat vouchers (Skybox) are located on the western side of the stadium, and can be accessed via the road adjacent to the northern side of Doha Expressway between Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor and E-Ring Road intersection, then follow the directional signs. As far as the car park. It takes about 7 minutes to walk from these parking lots to the stadium, and the fan cards contain a QR code or QR code, which allows fans to easily access the designated parking spaces.

Heritage events in the Van Zone

The local organizing committee for the Emir Cup final stressed the need to come to the World Cup early in order to enjoy the activities that will be hosted in the Van Zone area outside the stadium and also to reduce crowding at the stadium gates, especially that the stadium will open its doors starting at four in the afternoon That is, 3 hours before the start of the match, as the match starts at seven in the evening, which gives an opportunity for the fans to be present early and reach their seats in the stadium with ease and ease.

The organizing committee has prepared many community events, such as cultural performances for resident communities or some other shows for children and families, in addition to focusing places for fast food.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, through its official website, called on fans to bring a gahfia in order to leave it on the “cranial wall”, which will be one of the commemorative events that enhance community participation in this global sports celebration.