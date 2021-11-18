QNA

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani planted Thursday morning a Sidra tree to mark the inauguration of the Children’s Museum “Dadu” garden project of Qatar Museums.

HH the Amir planted the 600,000th tree as part of the initiative to plant a million trees, with the participation of representatives of the founding members of the Children’s Museum “Dadu”.

After that, HH the Amir listened to a presentation about the objectives of the initiative to plant a million trees and the Children’s Museum garden project, and the various activities and stimulating, interactive and exploratory programs that it includes.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums Board of Trustees Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, HE President of the International Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino, and a number of Their Excellencies the ministers and senior officials.