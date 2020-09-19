100 best liberal arts colleges in America











































































































































































































Slide 1 of 101: When it comes to colleges, big state schools get attention for their sports teams, and technology schools get credit for scientific breakthroughs. But America is dotted with top-notch liberal arts colleges that have plenty to offer. Many feature core curriculums that require students to sample the arts, humanities, sciences, and languages. Others have open curriculums, challenging students to choose their own path. Some encourage experiential learning like studies abroad, internships, research, and community service—programs that teach students off-campus independence and on-the-job skills. They may promote community involvement, designing ways for students to contribute in needy communities or learn cultural diversity and understanding. Some keep religion close at hand, requiring students attend services or study the Bible. At a time when the cost of private colleges is skyrocketing out of reach, a few offer guarantees that students who meet certain academic standards will graduate in four years—or tuition is waived until they finish. More than a few make sure that incoming students get up to speed with first-year seminars in critical thinking, intellectual inquiry, and research skills. Many do not let their students graduate until they learn how to write well. Stacker compiled a list of the best liberal arts colleges in America using Niche’s 2021 rankings. Niche ranks colleges on a variety of factors including academics, admissions, financial, and student life. You can read more on Niche’s methodology here. Niche defines a liberal arts college as “their goal is not necessarily to train students for a career (though that may happen), but to challenge their beliefs, make them critical thinkers, and poise them to become global citizens.” Military academies are also liberal arts colleges. You may also like: The least educated county in every state