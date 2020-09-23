How to Inquire about Qatar Visa Online
A visa is a conditional authorization document granted by a country to a particular person, allowing them to enter their country for a fixed time or to leave that country. Now you are planning to visit Qatar for work and visit purposes, and you got your visa from any office or agents.
It is very important to check if your visa is original or not. Nowadays a lot of fraud cases are coming, people are getting a fake visa. Coming in trap very easily, here we are giving you a guide to inquiry your Qatar visa, is it original or fake.
Qatar visa checking
Step 1- Open an English version of the official site of MOI that is MINISTRY OF INTERIOR FOR QATAR VISA STATUS. For authentic details go to this site.
Step 2- On the site, you will see in the ‘Inquires’ option at your right side of the page. Click on that link. Step 3- On the next page of ‘Inquires,’ you will get many options as follows-
- Visa approval and tracking.
- Visa Enquiry and printing.
- RP application tracking and printing.
- Official Documents.
- Traffic violations.
- Traffic report.
- Exit permit application form.
- Exit permit inquiry.
- Metrash for individuals.
- Metrash for companies/establishments.
- Inquiry on the company’s ID particulars.
- Airport entry permit application form.
As we are talking about Qatar visa status so all you have to do is to click on the second option ‘Visa Enquiry and Printing’.
Step 4- At the page ‘Visa Enquiry and Printing,’ you will see three blank blocks.
- The first block will be ‘Visa Number’ in which you have to fill out your visa number.
- The second block will be ‘Passport Number’ in which you have to fill your passport number.
- The third block will be of ‘Nationality’. Select your nationality. There is also an option of reset if you have entered the wrong details. After all, click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5- After submitting the details will be opened by the visa no. The page will contain your complete details as follows-
- Visa number,
- Name- It will be written in Arabic as well as in English also,
- Nationality,
- Passport Number,
- Description of Visa Owner,
- Gender,
- Visa type – for work or visit,
- Travel Index,
- Stay Duration – like 1 or 3 years
- Date of issue,
- Visa Validity,
- Visa Status – Valid to use
For Qatar visa status you have to check the options-Date of issue, visa validity, and visa status carefully. If your visa status says Valid to use, that means you have a valid visa till the date of visa validity.
Step 6- After checking there is an option available of ‘Print Visa’ at your right side of the page. Click on it and get a hard copy of it.
CHECK QATAR VISA STATUS ONLINE – VIDEO
