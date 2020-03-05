Tourist Hotspots

Qatar has many touristic characters with its natural reserves, historic forts, international resorts and five-star hotels, public parks, restaurants, and malls.

Qatar is considered one of the safest tourist destinations in the world, where the tourist will be able to observe the generous hospitality which characterizes the Arabic culture, a lot of interesting information for tourists are available on the website of Qatar Tourism Authority www.qatartourism.gov.qa