Tourist Hotspots
Qatar has many touristic characters with its natural reserves, historic forts, international resorts and five-star hotels, public parks, restaurants, and malls.
Qatar is considered one of the safest tourist destinations in the world, where the tourist will be able to observe the generous hospitality which characterizes the Arabic culture, a lot of interesting information for tourists are available on the website of Qatar Tourism Authority www.qatartourism.gov.qa
Corniche (Doha’s Waterfront Promenade)
A seven-kilometer long waterfront promenade around Doha Bay, the Corniche offers spectacular vistas of the city, from the dramatic high rise towers of the central business district to the bold shapes of the Museum of Islamic Art. Traditional wooden dhows lining the Bay evoke echoes of Qatar’s great seafaring past. The Corniche provides a green, vehicle-free pedestrian space in the heart of the capital.
Souq Waqif
A stroll down the bustling alleys of Souq Waqif provides an authentic taste of traditional commerce, architecture, and culture. The maze of small shops offers a dazzling array of Middle Eastern merchandise from spices and seasonal delicacies to perfumes, jewelry, clothing, handicrafts and a treasure trove of souvenir bargains. Traditional music, art, and cultural shows add to the ambiance of this special place. Relax and soak up the vitality and atmosphere at one of its eclectic mix of great restaurants and cafes.
Al Zubarah Fort
Located on Qatar’s north-west coast and comprising the immaculately restored Al Zubarah Fort and surrounding 60-hectare archaeological works, this UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the most extensive and best-preserved examples of an 18th–19th-century settlement in the region. It covers the remains of a walled coastal town that once ranked as one of the Gulf’s most important pearl diving and trading centers with links extending to the Indian Ocean. The fort houses a visitor’s center.
Khor Al-Udeid (Inland Sea)
Some 60 km from Doha in the south-eastern corner of the country lies one of Qatar’s most impressive natural wonders, the ‘Inland Sea’ or Khor Al Adaid. A UNESCO recognized natural reserve with its own ecosystem, this is one of the few places in the world where the sea encroaches deep into the heart of the desert. Inaccessible by road, this tranquil expanse of water can only be reached by across the rolling dunes.
The Pearl Qatar
The Pearl-Qatar is a man-made island off the West Bay coast featuring Mediterranean-style yacht-lined marinas, residential towers, villas, and hotels, as well as luxury shopping at top brand name boutiques and showrooms. A popular dining spot, its waterfront promenades are lined with cafes and restaurants serving every taste – from refreshing ice cream to a five-star dining experience. The Pearl is a popular visitor attraction by virtue of its chic elegance, inviting description as the ‘Arabian Riviera’.
Katara
An innovative interpretation of the region’s architectural heritage, this purpose-built development’s impressive theatres, galleries and performance venues stage a lively year-round program of concerts, shows, and exhibitions. Among Katara’s recreational attractions are a wide choice of dining options, including top-class restaurants offering a variety of cuisines, and a spacious, well-maintained public beach with water sports.
Museum of Islamic Art
Experience 14 centuries of great art in a few hours. The MIA’s magnificent and imaginatively presented displays of the finest art and artifacts from across the Islamic world have earned it recognition among the world’s top cultural institutions. No visitor can fail to be impressed by the quality and diversity of the collections, housed in a modern architectural masterpiece designed by IM Pei. The museum ensures fresh interest through its constantly changing program of special exhibitions. A fee may be charged for these temporary shows, but admission to the permanent galleries is free.
