Airlines announced that it has become the first airline in the Middle East to experiment with a new and innovative mobile application “Digital Passport”, in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation, as of Today is March 11th.

The national carrier explained – according to its website – that travelers between Doha and Istanbul with the award-winning Qatar Airways will have the opportunity to be the first to try a “digital passport”, which aims to play an important role in the Qatari airline’s vision of providing more travel experience. Safety and security for its passengers while limiting contact.

The International Air Transport Association ‘digital passport’ ensures that travelers receive updates on the information related to the health regulations of COVID-19 at the destination they are flying to, while complying with strict global regulations and provisions on data privacy that allow for the sharing of the results of the COVID-19 tests of travelers. With airlines, to check their eligibility to fly.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “As the world’s leading airline in the areas of safety, innovation and customer service, we are among the strongest supporters of the use of digital solutions in the aviation sector to help travelers travel safely and securely in light of the complex and ever-changing constraints in the world. Around the world. “

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker added: “We trust the credibility of the IATA digital passport as the most innovative and reliable solution in the aviation sector, due to its superior ability to comply with data privacy and its continuous updates on entry restrictions into countries, in addition to its ability to provide “Integrated solutions. We are also proud that we are at the forefront of companies committed to using the latest innovative solutions, and that we are the first airline in the Middle East and one of the first airlines in the world to experiment with this innovative technology.”

His Excellency Mr. Al Baker concluded: “With the strict regulations for data privacy, the IATA digital passport is an important step in confirming the success and effectiveness of the global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization for a digital passport. The International Air Transport Association, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, is leading efforts to help design a unified vaccine certificate, which will be necessary to open borders between countries and increase travel at the global level. “.

Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said: “Qatar Airways’ use of the IATA digital passport is an important turning point towards the global travel industry’s recovery. On the vaccination certificate so that they can travel safely, the role of the digital passport is to help travelers manage and present their personal documents in a smooth and safe manner.All travelers who use a digital passport can be confident that their data is protected, and that governments can trust that “Approval of travel” is both a true accreditation and an identity that has been verified.