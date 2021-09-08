His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Environment and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs,

stated the following: At the beginning of the meeting, the Council listened to the explanation given by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19). -19), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of:

1- A draft agreement on mutual exemption from visa for holders of diplomatic and special passports between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

2- A draft twinning agreement between the Municipality of Doha in the State of Qatar and the Governorship of Nur-Sultan in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Second – Approval of a voluntary contribution to support the 2021 International Fund for Cultural Diversity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO”.

Third – The Council of Ministers reviewed the results of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 in the Russian Federation and took the appropriate decision.