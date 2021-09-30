The Cabinet, during its meeting today, Wednesday, obligated all citizens, residents and visitors to wear masks in all closed public places.

The Council decided not to obligate them to wear masks in open public places, except in the following cases:

Presence in organized public activities in markets, exhibitions and during events.

Presence on the premises of mosques, schools, universities and hospitals.

All workers in establishments, whose nature of work requires being in open spaces and communicating with customers, must wear masks during their work period.

These decisions are effective as of Sunday 3/10/2021, until further notice.