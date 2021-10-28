His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council praised the important contents contained in the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, yesterday in the opening of the role The first regular session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the fiftieth annual session of the Shura Council, which reflected His Highness’s insightful vision towards various issues of national action, and outlined the features of the next phase, as well as accurately defined its requirements and priorities and the duties and responsibilities it imposes in order to continue the process of development and construction in various fields. The fields are in accordance with the objectives and pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Council of Ministers confirmed that work had begun to implement the instructions of His Highness the Emir to the Council, which were included in the supreme speech, to prepare the necessary legal amendments to ensure the promotion of equal Qatari citizenship, and to translate it in practice as a direct relationship between the citizen and the state based on rights and duties.

The Council also stressed that facing the challenges and addressing the negatives referred to by His Highness in his comprehensive speech requires a deep understanding from all members of society, a commitment to work ethics and the citizen’s duties towards his society, and to deepen the values ​​of citizenship and social responsibility, so that the gains made can be preserved and the aspiration for more achievements.

The Council valued the call of His Highness the Emir to combat fanaticism over the public interest or loyalty to the homeland and national unity, and for our cohesion as Qataris to be above any consideration, and to avoid everything that might pose a threat to that.

The Council renewed its pride in the wise policy of His Highness the Emir and the achievements it has achieved at the internal level in the field of infrastructure, at the level of educational and health institutions, in the areas of food security, economic diversification, the financial and banking sector, the energy sector and environmental protection. It has brought the State of Qatar gains, a prestigious position and a positive, effective and influential role at the external level.

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers expressed its sincere congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim on his election as Speaker of the Shura Council, wishing His Excellency success and payment.

The Council also expressed its sincere congratulations to Dr. Hamda Al-Sulaiti on her election as Vice-President of the Council, wishing her success.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior directed their Excellencies the ministers to immediately start implementing the directives of His Highness the Emir in his speech yesterday to prepare their sectoral strategies by taking advantage of the previous stage and its various experiences, within the framework of preparing the third national strategy and setting its priorities in light of the urgent needs of the state.

The Council then listened to the explanation given by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – The Cabinet reviewed the recommendations of the Shura Council on studying the promotion of values, principles and morals in society, and the views of the concerned authorities in this regard, and took the appropriate decision in this regard.

Second – Approval of a draft Emiri decision to establish and organize the Joaan bin Jassim Academy for Defense Studies.

The preparation of the draft resolution comes to replace Emiri Resolution No. (64) of 2014 regarding the establishment and organization of the Joaan bin Jassim Joint Command and Staff College.

One of the academy’s goals is to prepare and qualify military and civilian leaders to assume positions at the strategic level, and to enable students to acquire various modern military and academic sciences at the strategic level.

Third – Approval of:

1- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of youth between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Belarus.

2- A draft protocol to amend the agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Austria regarding the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of financial evasion with regard to taxes on income and capital.

Fourth – The Council of Ministers reviewed the results of the following meetings and took the appropriate decisions:

A – The 31st meeting of the Agricultural Cooperation Committee of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (September 2021, via video communication technology).

B – The 47th session of the Arab Labor Conference and the 57th coordination meeting of the Council of Labor Ministers of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (Cairo, September 2021).