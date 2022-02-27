How can I extend my Qatar family visit visa? You can extend the one-month visit visa after completion of a medical check-up. There is a renewal fee of QAR 200 per month for each additional month.
How can I extend my visit visa after 180 days?
- Step 1: Get the Insurance. First of all, you need to get medical insurance covering the whole period after the extension of the family visit visa. …
- Step 2: Pay the Visit Visa extension fee. The next step is to pay SR 100 fee for the extension of the family visit visa. …
- Step 3: Extend family visit visa through Absher.
Extend Visa
- Fees- QR200
Description
Individuals traveling to Qatar on tourist, business or other visas can extend visa online through Ministry of Interior online website, if the concerned visa is extendable.
Alternatively, embassies and authorized persons can issue the extension on behalf of travelers.
Online Instructions
- Log in with your smartcard to the e-services portal of MOI.
- Click on “Visa Services” then “Extend Visa”.
- Fill out the required information.
- Select the required extension period.
- Pay the appropriate fees.
Offline Instructions
- Download and fill out the application form.
- Attach the required documents.
- Pay the appropriate fees.
Additional Information
- Please review the conditions and requirements included in the application form.
- After the online payment, the system displays a message confirming that the transaction is completed successfully; it also displays visa extension receipt for each selected visa.
- For family visits, extending requires medical and fingerprint check.
- The service can also be availed through Metrash2.