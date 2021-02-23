A – Ardha

Ardha is an ancient sword dance of Qatar. It antecedes to a time when the Bedouin tribes were predominant in Qatar. Ardha was performed before they entered into a fight or war. At present, this dance is performed on special occasions like weddings, during Eid-al-Fitr, Eid-al-Adha, and also during Qatar National Day. Ardha is performed by men, and they use this dance to display their moves in the beat of drums while chanting verses from ancient Nabati poetry. This is surely something you must experience in Qatar, at least once in your lifetime.

B – Bukhoor

Bukhoor is also known as bakhoor has been present for centuries and used to purify homes in Qatar and get them amazing fragrance. Bukhoor means fumes in Arabic. Bukhoor is scented cement or brick soaked in natural elements like musk, sandalwood, and other fragrant oils. This is used on Mabkhara.

C – Camel Racing

Camel racing is a battling sport in Qatar as well as in the entire gulf region. Individuals from all over the world come to take part in the renowned camel racetracks at Al Shahaniya. The battles happen from October till February every year, and the foremost battles happen in March and April. Winner of the battle awarded from the prestigious Golden Sword of the Father Amir H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the end of the festival. The entry to the battle festival is free, and they take place from 7 AM- 2 PM.

D – Dhow

The dhows are very important for Qatar and part of the tradition. Earlier, dhows or boats were used as pearl divers in Qatar. They were also used for fishing. It is a big attraction for tourists as individuals love to enjoy the rides of dhows along Qatar’s coastline, especially at the Corniche. For ride dhows, it will cost between QR 20 to QR 50. Different packages for families and groups are also available.

E – Eid

In Qatar, the celebration of Eid happens every year with a bang. In Qatar, mainly two Eids are celebrated, namely- Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr. Live in the celebrations and enjoy tasty food and desserts with friends and family in Qatar. Enjoy and take part in most of the activities happening around Eid, from shopping to enjoying offers on electronics, accessories, cosmetics in Qatar.

F – Falcons

Qatar’s falconry tradition antecedes to time immemorial. Today, it is the most popular sport in the Middle East, in which a huge number of people take part every year. Al Galayel is the only battle of hunting that happens today. You can also visit the state-of-the-art animal hospital dedicated to the treatment of falcons at Souq Waqif.

G – Gahwa

Nothing can ever defeat the taste and aroma of Arabic coffee or Gahwa. You should definitely try this wonderful drink if you’re in Qatar. Gahwa spurt through a pot known as ‘dallha’ into an intricate cup known as ‘finjaan’. Gahwa is a traditional drink served to guests.

H – Harees

Harees is also known as Harissa is a traditional porridge-like dish in which ground wheat and meat boiled together and decorated with cardamom, butter, sugar, and cinnamon.

J – Journey through Qatar’s history at NMOQ

A tour of the National Museum of Qatar can teach you a lot about Qatar, the ancient lifestyle, the Bedouin life, and how it has developed till today. The structure of NMoQ was inspired by the desert rose. You can visit the Desert Rose Café, Jiwan Restaurant, and shops.

K – Karak

Karak is a mouth-watering sweet drink. Karak is the ideal equity of milk, tea, and sugar. Everyone in Qatar loves Karak.

L- Luqaitmat

Luqaitmat is one of the most loved dishes in Qatar. Luqaitmat is made with a blend of butter, milk, flour, sugar, saffron, and cardamom shaped into small balls. These Luqaitmat balls are deep-fried, submerge in sugar syrup or honey. These delicious balls are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

M – Machboos

Machboos is the most popular platter in every home in Qatar, made of rice cooked in spices accompanying with lamb, chicken, fish, shrimp, or camel! Enjoy the taste and beautiful fragrance of this beautiful dish.

N – National Day

Every year on December 18th Qatar celebrates its National Day. The celebration of the national day is started much ahead, and the experience is just a spectacle. People from entire Qatar come together to celebrate unity and strengthen the pride of the country. Eyewitness the beautiful fireworks, air shows, participate in the National Day parade, enjoy great offers and discounts and also great food during the time.

O – Oud

Oud has been on all sides for almost hundreds of years, and it is a great way to smell good. You can take these back as a memento for family and friends, and you can purchase pure oud from many shops in Doha.

P – Paratrike

Qatar is also well-known for adventure sports. Paratriking is one of the sports which you can try in Qatar. Qatar is the perfect spot for paratrike.

Q Qatarjust

Qatarjust.com is Qatar’s affectionate community! We are your only destination for everything related to Qatar. If you are New to Qatar? Visting Qatar? Or Living in Qatar? Have you got any queries? You probably can find all your answers with us!

R- Ramadan Cannon

There are definitely certain rituals and ancient customs that remind us of the good old days. One such custom that is still followed in Qatar till today is the Ramadan Cannon. In ancient times, cannons were used to notify the ending of Suhoor and breaking of fast long before when loudspeakers or digital devices acquired our lives. Today, Ramadan cannons can be witnessed at four places including Souq Waqif, Katara, Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Grand Mosque, and Souq Al Wakrah during Ramadan in Qatar.

S – Singing Sand Dunes

The singing sand dune is likely the most idiosyncratic thing you can experience in Qatar. Located approx 40KM to the southwest of Doha, you can overhear low-pitched sounds of dunes, that feels like a low thrumming while sliding down the sand dune. The sound originates from the friction between the sand grains and air.

T – Thareed

Thareed is an especial dish similar to a pot of stew, made with vegetables such as potatoes, onions, carrots, and beans cooked with lamb or chicken and spices. The stew is spurt on the bread which soaks up all the amazing flavors and makes it one delicious dish.

U – Umm Ali

Umm Ali is a popular Qatari desert and the elegance is made by drying bread serving with a delicious frosting of milk, nuts, and raisins. It is a must-try here in Qatar!

V – Villages

Take a balk in time and encounter what life would have been like in the past in Qatar at the many deserted fishing villages extend across the country. This attractive experience is one of a kind where you get to learn a lot!

https://www.qatarjust.com/best-old-towns-promoting-a-look-into-qatars-brightful-past/

W – Wedding

Qatari weddings are distinctive and have many pieces to them. There are distinctive customs held both at the bride’s and the groom’s side. Prior to the actual wedding ceremony, there are several customs held including Hidiya, the gift ceremony, and the Henna party. At the groom’s house, the night before the wedding, men sing Saimiri, Liwa, Habban, or Tamboura, and old dances performed before dinner is served. On the wedding day, a Zarif dance, dancing with swords, is performed in front of the groom’s house, and after dinner. The actual wedding ceremony continues for about four to six hours. Males perform in tents and females perform in halls. After this, during the evening, the first-circle male relatives of the groom and of the bride walk into the hall where females are.

X – Xtreme Sports

Qatar has the ideal landscape for extreme sports like dune bashing, quad biking, sailing, scuba diving, etc. Get control of your anxiety with any of these adventure activities.

Y – Years of Culture

Qatar is an attractive liquefy pot of different cultures and traditions, living together in unity. Each year, a cultural exchange program is run by Qatar Museums that focus to transfer Qatar to an international audience via various exhibitions, festivals, competitions, and events. Each of these carefully selected programs encourages mutual understanding, recognition, and respecting different countries. 2020 is the Qatar-France year of culture. Formerly, it was shared between Qatar and India, Russia, Germany, China, Turkey, and Brazil. Engage in these events and learn more about the various cultures and the connections that Qatar has with them.

Z – Zoo

The Al Khor Park Zoo is a favored family destination to experience in Qatar. The zoo is located at the Al Khor Family park, this will give you the much-needed composure for you and your family during the weekends, and weekdays!