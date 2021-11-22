H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his brother His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the sisterly Sultan of Oman, visited Al Bayt Stadium, which will host the opening of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

During the visit, His Highness the Amir and His Majesty the Sultan viewed models of all stadiums for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the facilities that all stadiums have, training facilities and areas designated for fans, in addition to the latest types of technology used for cooling.

His Highness and His Majesty the Sultan also listened to an explanation of the architectural and engineering features and characteristics of Al Bayt Stadium, in addition to an explanation of its capacity and the sports atmosphere it provides to players and fans.

His Highness the Amir and His Majesty the Sultan of Oman were accompanied by a number of Their Excellencies the ministers and senior officials.

On the Omani side, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, and their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegation.