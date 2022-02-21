His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and His Excellency President Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran witnessed today at the Amiri Diwan the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the governments of the two countries. They witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on conducting political consultations on Issues of common interest between the foreign ministries of the two countries, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the diplomatic institute and the Institute of International Political Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, and an agreement on canceling visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports between the two countries’ governments, and the second executive program for radio and television cooperation between the two countries. Qatar Media Corporation and the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation.

The first executive program of the cooperation agreement in the field of youth and sports for the two years (2022-2023), a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) and the Iranian Ports and Maritime Authority, a maritime transport agreement between the governments of the two countries, and a memorandum of understanding for joint bilateral cooperation in the field were also signed. Land transport, and a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation and Iran Electric Power Generation Company and the Department of Transmission and Distribution.

HH the Emir and the Iranian president also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of standardization between the Qatar General Authority for Standardization and Standardization and the Iranian National Standards Organization, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of higher education and scientific research and the first executive program of the agreement on cultural and technical cooperation between the two countries for the years (2022-2023). .

In addition to a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the governments of the two countries, and a memorandum of understanding for joint cooperation in the field of free zones between the Free Zones Authority and the Supreme Council of Free Trade, Industrial and Economic Zones in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the Iranian side, it was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying the President.